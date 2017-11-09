Healthcare Organizations Choose Oracle EPM Cloud to Modernize Operations

Healthcare organizations across the U.S. have invested in Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud solutions to embrace digital technologies and modern best practices. Oracle EPM Cloud healthcare customers include: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and the University of Texas at Tyler.

To deliver high-quality patient care while controlling costs, healthcare organizations need to rethink existing business processes in order to enhance operational performance. To successfully make this transition and modernize operations, hospitals, health care providers and research centers need accurate and reliable data to plan, monitor, forecast and assess clinical, financial and operational performance across all departments.

Oracle EPM Cloud enables healthcare organizations of any size to drive predictable performance through transparent reporting and accurate forecasting insights. With an intuitive user experience and prebuilt financial functions, Oracle EPM Cloud provides healthcare organizations with greater insights by automating data analysis and creating custom planning and forecasting models. The increased visibility into financial operations delivered by Oracle EPM Cloud also helps healthcare organizations become more efficient and improve decision-making processes.

As the healthcare industry transforms, Oracle EPM Cloud solutions enable healthcare organizations to modernize operations by delivering:

Increased Visibility: Oracle EPM Cloud delivers modern, simple and easy-to-use solutions that empower employees by providing a centralized platform that increases collaboration and improves visibility and control.

Oracle EPM Cloud delivers modern, simple and easy-to-use solutions that empower employees by providing a centralized platform that increases collaboration and improves visibility and control. Transparent Reporting: Oracle EPM Cloud enables healthcare organizations to improve profitability and cost management by providing accurate, real-time business insights that help predict performance and improve financial decision making.

Oracle EPM Cloud enables healthcare organizations to improve profitability and cost management by providing accurate, real-time business insights that help predict performance and improve financial decision making. Cost Management: Oracle EPM Cloud helps healthcare organizations increase efficiencies and spend more time on patient care by standardizing and automating business processes and reducing IT costs.

“We are helping healthcare organizations keep pace in their dynamic environment,” said Hari Sankar, group vice president, EPM product management at Oracle. “Oracle is helping more and more healthcare organizations fully realize the business benefits from the cloud. With Oracle EPM Cloud, these organizations can simplify manual processes to spend more time with their patients.”

