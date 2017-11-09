Terence Carter Promoted to Executive Vice President, Development, Drama and Comedy, Twentieth Century Fox Television; Charlie Andrews Named Executive Vice President, Drama Programming, Development and Event Series, Fox Broadcasting Company

Fox Television Group (FTG) Chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden confirmed two executive appointments at Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX) and Twentieth Century Fox Television.

Terence Carter, Executive Vice President, Drama Programming, Development and Event Series, FOX, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Development, Drama and Comedy, Twentieth Century Fox Television. Reporting to Jonnie Davis, President of Creative Affairs, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Carter will be responsible for overseeing all program development for the studio. He replaces Michael Thorn, who in August was named President of Entertainment for FOX.

Charlie Andrews will replace Carter as the network’s Executive Vice President, Drama Programming, Development and Event Series. Responsible for all drama and event programming for FOX, he will report directly to Thorn.

“Terence is a spectacular creative executive who has been responsible for some of the network’s biggest and boldest hits,” commented Davis. “When Michael was tapped for the network Presidency, there was only one executive I thought of who could possibly fill his shoes. Terence is a smart and strategic programmer who already has a shorthand with our creative teams. I couldn’t be happier he will be joining us.”

“Charlie is an extremely well respected executive with impeccable taste and longstanding relationships throughout the creative community,” said Thorn. “We’ve been friends and colleagues for almost a decade and I can’t wait for him to return to the FOX family and re-join the incredible team we have in place.”

Named Executive Vice President, Drama Development and Programming of FOX in 2014, Carter’s purview expanded last year when he was named Executive Vice President, Drama Development, Programming and Event Series. While at FOX, he was responsible for developing and overseeing EMPIRE, as well as many other acclaimed shows, including LETHAL WEAPON, GOTHAM, STAR, LUCIFER, THE EXORCIST, THE X-FILES, “Glee,” “Bones,” “24: Legacy,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “Wayward Pines,” as well as FOX’s 2017-18 dramas THE GIFTED, THE ORVILLE, 9-1-1 and THE RESIDENT.

Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Drama Development for the network. Carter joined FOX in 2009 from NBC Entertainment/Universal Media Studios, where he served as Vice President, Drama Programming, and developed such shows as “Parenthood” and “Southland.” Prior to joining the drama team at NBC, he served as Director of Comedy Development for the network.

Before NBC, Carter served as a head of Development at Tonic Films, specializing in genre films. He also served as a partner at TruEntertainment, and held positions at Artists Production Group and Artists Management Group. Carter graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in African-American Studies and a focus in Film and Media.

Most recently, Andrews was Director of Original Series at Netflix. Before that, he was Senior Vice President, Drama Development and Programming, for FOX. In this role, he served as the network’s program executive on the hit drama EMPIRE and developed many acclaimed series, including STAR, LETHAL WEAPON, “The Following” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

Andrews joined FOX from NBC Universal Television Studio, where he served as Director of Comedy Development. Before that, he was Director of Drama Programming at the studio, having developed “Parenthood,” while overseeing the day-to-day operations for “Friday Night Lights,” “House” and “Heroes.” Andrews graduated from Georgetown University with a bachelor’s degree in Government and a double minor in Spanish and Theology.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Photos of Messrs. Carter and Andrews are available at www.foxflash.com.