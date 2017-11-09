NASA Sets Media Coverage of Rescheduled NOAA Weather Satellite Launch

The Joint Polar Satellite System-1, or JPSS-1, spacecraft designed to provide forecasters with crucial environmental science data to provide a better understanding of changes in the Earth’s weather, oceans and climate. Credits: Ball Aerospace

The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1) satellite, the first in a new series of four highly advanced National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) polar-orbiting satellites, now is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Liftoff aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket from Space Launch Complex 2 is targeted for 4:47 a.m. EST (1:47 a.m. PST). Launch coverage will begin on NASA Television and the agency’s website at 4:15 a.m.

JPSS represents significant technological and scientific advancements in observations used for severe weather prediction and environmental monitoring. JPSS is a collaborative effort between NOAA and NASA. The JPSS system will help increase weather forecast accuracy from three to seven days.

Prelaunch and Science Briefing Nov. 12

NASA TV will air two JPSS-1 prelaunch news briefings on Sunday, Nov. 12. A prelaunch status briefing will be held at 4 p.m. EST, followed by a science briefing at 5:30 p.m. Both briefings will be broadcast from NASA’s Press Site Auditorium at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Media not in attendance can ask questions during the briefings via Twitter, using the hashtag #askNASA.

Launch Pad Photo Opportunity and Remote Camera Setup Nov. 13

Registered media have the opportunity to photograph the Delta II with JPSS-1 at the launch pad and establish sound-activated remote cameras at the pad. Interested media must confirm their participation with Michael Stonecypher no later than 2 p.m. EST, Thursday, Nov. 9.

Launch Viewing Nov. 14

Registered media covering the launch must confirm their participation with Michael Stonecypher no later than 2 p.m. EST, Thursday, Nov. 9.

NASA TV Launch Coverage

NASA TV live launch coverage will begin at 4:15 a.m. EST on Nov. 14 and conclude after the CubeSat deployment. There is no planned post-launch news conference. A post-launch news release will be issued as soon as the state-of-health of the spacecraft can be verified.

Audio only of the news conferences and launch coverage will be carried on the NASA “V” circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, -1240, -1260 or -7135. On launch day, “mission audio,” the launch conductor’s countdown activities without NASA TV launch commentary, will be carried on 321-867-7135.

NASA Web Prelaunch and Launch Coverage

Prelaunch and launch day coverage of the JPSS-1 flight will be available on http://www.nasa.gov. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning at 4:15 a.m. EST Nov. 14 as the countdown milestones occur. You can follow countdown coverage on our launch blog at https://blogs.nasa.gov/jpss.

To learn more about the JPSS-1 mission, visit:

https://www.jpss.noaa.gov

and

https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/jpss-1

