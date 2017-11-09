Hypertonium For High Blood Pressure Has Been Recently Manufactured

Hypertension is a common condition, affecting people (mostly men) of all ages, but younger men are less likely to suffer from the disease.

There are two main types of hypertension. For 95 percent of people with high blood pressure, the cause is unknown. This is called essential hypertension. For the remaining 5 percent, when the cause can be found, the condition is called secondary hypertension.

People with essential hypertension sometimes have no symptoms, but they may experience frequent headaches, dizziness, and tiredness. Although the cause is not known, doctors believe that lifestyle, obesity and heredity play a role in essential hypertension.

The most common cause of secondary hypertension is impaired kidney function, more precisely - an abnormality in the arteries supplying blood to the kidneys. Other causes include diabetes, diseases and tumors of the adrenal glands, hormone abnormalities, thyroid disease, etc. The good news about secondary hypertension is that when the cause is found, the condition can often be controlled.

High blood pressure treatment is based on several steps, as lifestyle changes, salt restriction, moderating alcohol and cigarettes consumption, reducing and maintaining weight. Using certain medicines and/or supplements to alleviate the condition should be always under medical supervision.

