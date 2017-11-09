EdgeMicro Wins Start-Up Pitch Competition at CCA for Breakthrough in Mobile Edge Computing

EdgeMicro has been named the winner of Competitive Carrier Association’s (CCA) startup showcase competition, which recognizes an exciting emerging company in the telecommunications industry. The competition took place during CCA’s 2017 Annual Convention , where EdgeMicro unveiled the first and only scalable approach for deploying micro data centers at cell towers, using a breakthrough in Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) technology paired with a network-neutral computing environment.

“I congratulate EdgeMicro for winning CCA’s second start-up pitch competition,” said CCA President & CEO Steven K. Berry. “There is an enormous amount of creativity and innovation in the mobile industry, and unique services like the EdgeMicro product can help competitive carriers differentiate themselves in the market.”

“This is a great honor, and I want to thank CCA for hosting such a successful event and recognizing the impact that EdgeMicro’s mobile edge computing solution will have on MNOs, content providers, end users and cell tower owners,” said Mike Hagan, CEO and Co-Founder of EdgeMicro. “Our groundbreaking approach dramatically reduces latency and provides capex savings for MNOs and content companies, allowing them to be as close as possible to end users without the need to build out expensive infrastructure themselves. EdgeMicro is moving forward with a large-scale implementation strategy that will have us in hundreds of markets in the near future, and it will be a game changer for the industry. Thank you again to CCA.”

By placing data center infrastructure at this extreme edge of the network, EdgeMicro enables mobile devices to have direct, immediate access to the internet without the latency issues that are inherent to the centralized data center model that is predominant today.

“EdgeMicro’s groundbreaking approach solves thorny business challenges for MNOs and content providers that could otherwise only be solved by building out their own micro data center infrastructure via massively-expensive, capital-intensive, risk-laden construction projects on a vast geographic scale,” said Greg Pettine, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of EdgeMicro. “Our solution allows wireless providers and content companies to eliminate massive backhaul costs and latency issues that currently plague delivery of web-based content and services to end users. For end users, our solution transforms the experience of mobile computing in a way that cannot be overstated. The future of mobile computing for consumers and enterprise users is becoming a reality today because of the work EdgeMicro is doing.”

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is making a significant new era of mobile Internet possible by bringing Web-based content and computing services closer to end users than ever before—a milestone in the evolution of the Internet that allows the future of wireless to become a reality. Built by an elite team with deep wireless technology expertise and exceptional business acumen, EdgeMicro leverages a proven colocation model to make end users’ experience with mobile Internet faster and better. EdgeMicro is the first and only company that has created a model for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) micro data centers at the edge on a large scale, utilizing hundreds and ultimately thousands of micro data centers that are deployed at wireless towers. The model brings together Content Providers, Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs) and Tower Owners in a way that dramatically reduces latency and improves customer experience while also delivering significant financial benefits to all parties. For end users and the billions of wireless devices being deployed for consumer and commercial use, EdgeMicro is laying the foundation for the future of mobile connectivity. For more information, visit www.edgemicro.com.