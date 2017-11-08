Dr. Liz de las Cuevas, noted Educator and Business Professional, announces Candidacy for State House District 114

“Our former state representative failed us and violated the people’s trust. Our community deserves better representation. It is my intention to bring my many years of public and private sector experience to restore the public’s trust in their elected officials and become the strong voice our community needs in Tallahassee.” - added Dr. de las Cuevas.

Dr. Liz de las Cuevas, Ed.D., has announced her candidacy for State Representative in legislative District 114 for the upcoming 2018 election cycle. Dr. de las Cuevas decided to lend her considerable experience as a public educator and business professional as a candidate in State House District 114 to help solve the many challenges that our community continues to face.



“Our community has not received the necessary solutions it requires in order to properly address the problems that continue to plague us. From providing a world class education for all our children to fostering an environment for strong economic growth that creates opportunity and quality jobs for everyone; alleviating traffic congestion on our roads, including reforming our tolls system; to addressing the needs of our community’s most vulnerable residents.”– declared Dr. de las Cuevas.



“Our former state representative failed us and violated the people’s trust. Our community deserves better representation. It is my intention to bring my many years of public and private sector experience to restore the public’s trust in their elected officials and become the strong voice our community needs in Tallahassee.” - added Dr. de las Cuevas.



Dr. de las Cuevas has served as an Administrator in Behavioral Management with the Miami-Dade Public Schools System since 2007 to the present. Dr. de las Cuevas earned her Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the Fischler School of Education; her Master’s degree in Business Administration from the H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business; and her Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Sciences. All attained at Nova Southeastern University.



Dr. de las Cuevas has made Miami-Dade County her home since age 11. She has been married for 24 years and has 2 adult children who are currently attending Florida State University in Tallahassee.



###



Contact: info@lizdelascuevas.com



Political advertisement paid for and approved by Liz de las Cuevas, Republican for State Representative, District 114

