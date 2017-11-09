RxGo.com Provides Guide to Saving on Prescription Cialis

Cialis (tadalafil) is usually prescribed to treat erectile dysfunction (impotence) in men, as well as benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH or enlarged prostate). It works by relaxing the walls of blood vessels, thus allowing for more blood flow to certain parts of the body.

There is currently no generic version of Cialis available. Until a generic is developed, patients can expect to pay up to $5 per pill for the smaller doses (2.5–5 mg) and upwards of $20–$30 for the larger doses (10–20 mg). This can quickly add up to hundreds of dollars per month. Even with insurance, multiple co-pays can really make an impact since most prescriptions of Cialis tend to be long term.

To mitigate against the high cost, patients can find some cost relief in the form of a free Cialis discount card.

Manufacturer Coupons for Cialis

Lilly, the makers of Cialis, offer a savings card for a $200 reduction in the cost of a patient’s first prescription. Patients fill out an online registration form to see if they qualify. This offer is not available to Medicare recipients, or to those who have already used the Savings Card in the past. Click here to learn more about the card.

The card covers the first co-pay of patients with insurance (up to $200), and patients without insurance can get up to $200 out-of-pocket costs covered. This is true even over the course of multiple prescriptions (up to the maximum of $200).

Lilly also has a hotline which patients may use to keep track of their balance. Their phone number is 1-888-348-1390

Patient Assistance Programs for Cialis

Lilly Cares is a patient assistance program where patients without insurance, or those with Medicare Part D, can apply for Cialis prescription assistance.

Medicare recipients may also qualify for additional governmental assistance on the costs of their prescriptions. Patients can check out the SSA’s Extra Help Program online to see if they qualify.