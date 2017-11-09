A Friendship Between Souls

A magical adventure story mixed with history, action, and romance set in seventeenth-century Scotland and Ireland, Their Own Anam Cara: A Journey of Destiny is an enchantingly Celtic tale centering on protagonists Angel and Ailin.



Anam Cara is an old Gaelic term that means “soul friend/soul love.” Author Laura Veazey writes the story of Sarah “Angel” Evangeline Hale and Sir Ailin Drummond. Angel, a descendant of Queen Boadecia, is the Anam Cara of Sir Ailin. Growing up together, the friends lived fairytale-like lives . . . until turbulent times caught up with them. After finding out that Angel is missing, Sir Ailin goes on a journey to rescue her. Meanwhile, Angel fights against her captors to find her way back home.



The first book of the Anam Cara Trilogy, Their Own Anam Cara is a tale of love and hate, hope and loss, vengeance and faith. Will Angel find her way back to her anam cara, or will dark forces prevent Sir Ailin from getting to his Angel?





Their Own Anam Cara: A Journey of Destiny

Written by Laura Veazey Morrison-Roets

About the Author

An active member of several organizations, including the Omicron Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the Scottish St. Andrews Society of Springfield, Missouri, Laura Veazey is a certified/licensed therapeutic recreation specialist and a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Laura holds an EdD in Applied Educational Studies, an MA on Athletic Administration, and a PhD in Traditional Naturopathy.



Laura loves the outdoors and her hobbies are camping, hiking, and geocaching with her family and friends. She is also passionate about writing, animals, music, friends, and her family.



More information about the author and her work is available at www.lauraveazeyauthor.com.