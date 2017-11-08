Henkel invests in advanced materials start-up NBD Nanotechnologies

Being a leading materials and solutions provider in the global coatings market, Henkel Adhesive Technologies further strengthens its expertise in this highly innovative field: Henkel invests into US-based advanced materials start-up NBD Nanotechnologies (NBD Nano).

“As part of our innovation strategy at Adhesive Technologies we have established a strong scouting process for new technologies and applications”, said Michael Todd, Global Head of Innovation & New Business Development at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. “The investment in NBD Nano demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with promising start-ups that provide access to cutting-edge future technologies.”

NBD Nano, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is an advanced materials start-up with expertise in adjusting surface properties such as repellency or adhesion. Through its proprietary platform technology, the company is creating additives for plastics and coatings which provide customized surface solutions that are both durable and adaptive. NBD Nano’s technology can be used in manifold applications – from electronics and consumer goods to automotive. Its product offerings include RepelShellTM coating additives that provide excellent water repellency to car glass and DirtBlockTM coatings that significantly reduce the dirt pick-up on solar modules or architectural glass at buildings.

“Functional coatings are one of our key search fields for future innovations in our Adhesive Technologies business,” said Paolo Bavaj, Head of Corporate Venturing at Henkel Adhesive Technologies. “Based on its robust technology platform, NBD Nano has demonstrated the ability to provide cost-effective surface solutions with unique and durable performances for a large variety of applications and on many different substrates.”

For NBD Nano, the Series B funding round lies the basis for accelerated commercialization and customer adoption of its products. “We are ready for the next phase of commercialization. With Henkel, the global leader in the adhesives market, as one of our investors we are looking forward to integrating our innovative solutions in the commercial marketplace,” said Deckard Sorensen, President of NBD Nano.

Further information on NBD Nano can be found at http://nbdnano.com.