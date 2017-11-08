UK: Aviva launches interactive wellbeing app

Aviva has launched a new app to help employees of corporate customers track and improve their overall health and wellbeing and better manage specific conditions and fitness priorities.

The app is available to Aviva’s large corporate customers at no extra cost, and has already launched to Aviva’s 16,000 UK employees as part of a wider health and wellbeing programme. The app will be rolled out more widely to Aviva customers over time.

The Aviva Wellbeing app extends the insurer’s health propositions beyond health insurance, offering customers an opportunity to access free, personalised health information and data to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing. Customers will be able to identify and target their health and wellbeing priorities, such as sleeping better, lowering stress levels, losing weight or simply being more active. The app can be accessed via phone, tablet or PC.

Aviva Wellbeing has been developed in partnership with Tictrac, a leading Digital Health company based in London, with offices in the US and Singapore.

Through making Aviva Wellbeing available to their workforce, employers can offer a compelling new benefit, and have a mechanism to understand more about the health and wellbeing challenges and priorities of their organisation.

Almost a third of Aviva’s UK employees signed up to the app in the first week of launch, and half of those have joined action plans, to focus on a specific health need.

Ally Antell, Aviva UK Health and Protection Product Innovation Lead said:

“We’re delighted that so many of our employees at Aviva have signed up to using the app, and are already using it to make improvements to their overall wellbeing. We take the wellbeing of our employees very seriously, and the app is an important element of our wider health and wellbeing programme here at Aviva. Now available for our large corporate customers, and more widely next year, our experience at Aviva demonstrates that the app can offer an efficient and helpful way for employers to support their employees, and can contribute to a positive working environment.”