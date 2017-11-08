Gemalto Launches First of its Kind On-Demand Security Platform to Protect Data Anytime, Anywhere

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced the launch of SafeNet Data Protection On Demand, a centralized cloud-based services platform for companies to protect data, meet compliance mandates and manage the security of all their sensitive information in every location with unparalleled simplicity.

Today, businesses are increasingly challenged by the cost and complexity of protecting data across disparate IT infrastructures and hybrid cloud environments. SafeNet Data Protection On Demand helps solve these issues by providing a single data security-as-a-service platform that integrates easily with existing IT systems, DevOps tools and cloud services to protect wherever data is created, accessed or stored.

Robust, Scalable Security Designed for Higher Order Business Cases and Operational Benefits

SafeNet Data Protection On Demand makes enterprise-grade data protection accessible to companies of all of sizes - from the smallest to the largest of enterprises. With no hardware and software to buy, configure or manage and simple pay-as-you-go pricing, companies can more cost effectively and quickly deploy data protection to secure sensitive information in any environment on demand. This empowers them to easily integrate security across all company IT systems and removes barriers between business and DevOps, expediting go-to-market timelines. Companies can scale their security operations to protect critical data in established business initiatives and new growth markets and address priorities like Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things and Digital Payments.

The SafeNet Data Protection On Demand Marketplace is expanding its portfolio of security services to include:

Hardware Security Module On Demand : Provides protection for transactions, identities and applications by securing cryptographic keys and provisioning encryption, decryption, authentication and digital signing services.

Provides protection for transactions, identities and applications by securing cryptographic keys and provisioning encryption, decryption, authentication and digital signing services. Key Broker On Demand : Enables you to manage your keys to provide simple and secure control between your enterprise-controlled security and your SaaS and cloud service vendors such as Salesforce.

: Enables you to manage your keys to provide simple and secure control between your enterprise-controlled security and your SaaS and cloud service vendors such as Salesforce. Key Management on Demand : Provides a central way to manage encryption keys throughout their full lifecycle, supports Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) services and acts as a key broker for organizations extending their security policies into multi-cloud environments through “Bring Your Own Key” (BYOK).

: Provides a central way to manage encryption keys throughout their full lifecycle, supports Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) services and acts as a key broker for organizations extending their security policies into multi-cloud environments through “Bring Your Own Key” (BYOK). Encryption on Demand: Protects sensitive data wherever it resides including files, folders, databases, storage environments, and virtual machines.

Companies also benefit from Gemalto’s extensive partner ecosystem which helps accelerate the integration of data security across their multi-cloud applications. The platform is designed to work with many of the most widely utilized IT products and technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Huawei, Oracle and Salesforce. In addition, customers can quickly develop and build secure higher order use cases through proprietary and/or third-party APIs.

Supporting Quotes

“SafeNet Data Protection On Demand simplifies data security operations by lowering the cost of ownership, reducing deployment times and eliminating the need to manage multiple solutions,” said Sebastien Cano, executive vice president for Enterprise & Cybersecurity at Gemalto. “The platform’s cloud neutrality model also brings speed, agility and flexibility for users to deploy the data security services they need in minutes with flexible pay-as-you-go pricing.”

“Complexity has always been a pain point for organizations when it comes to deploying encryption and key management, and this challenge will be magnified by the growth of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT),” said Garrett Bekker, at 451 Research. “By providing organizations with a single consolidated platform accessible through an online marketplace, Gemalto’s SafeNet Data Protection On Demand can allow companies of all sizes to deploy encryption, key management and hardware security module offerings with only a mouse click, eliminating the burdens of physical deployments and also helping resource-constrained enterprises address the growing shortage of skilled security personnel.”

“NTT Group clients​ are increasingly asking for on-demand usage based data protection services such as encryption and key management, and Gemalto has uniquely responded with a whole suite of cloud-native solutions that allow us to respond to those needs quickly. We see this new way of managing security as an industry game changer for companies to build upon their cloud-based strategy by including cloud native security applications,” said Frank Balow, senior manager at NTT Security Germany, the specialized security company of NTT Group. “As a result, we can respond to NTT Group clients’ needs faster, reduce their IT headaches, all in an affordable way enabling them to scale as they grow.”

For more inform​ation

​Gemalto will host a webinar November 16 at 11 a.m. ET titled “Security Heretic: What got us here won’t get us there” on the topic of the changing data security landscape. Click he​re to register.

Gemalto and Capgemini will also be showcasing the solution at Dreamforce November 6-9 in San Francisco - Booth #1018.

