TRYP by Wyndham Checks into College Station

TRYP by Wyndham, Wyndham Hotel Group’s urban lifestyle brand, today arrived in central Texas with the opening of a newly constructed 166-room hotel in College Station, one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. It marks the brand’s first location in Texas and fourth in the U.S.



TRYP by Wyndham celebrates the spirit of the urban traveler offering an insider’s look at a city’s uniqueness. Hotels can be found in the heart of the world’s most alluring cities on every jetsetter’s bucket list and TRYP by Wyndham College Station is no different: located just steps from Texas A&M University, it immerses guests in a true ‘Aggieland’ experience by integrating local culture and school spirit into every aspect of a guest’s stay.

TRYP by Wyndham is in the midst of a global growth spree, widening its footprint of more than 110 hotels with recent milestone openings including TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, the brand’s largest hotel at 650 rooms, and TRYP by Wyndham Xi’an, the first TRYP hotel in China. The brand also recently added the TRYP by Wyndham Sebastian St. Augustine in Florida and expects to nearly double its U.S. portfolio in the coming year with highly anticipated openings planned for Fort Lauderdale and Bay Harbor, Fla.; and Newark, N.J.

“Whether it’s tailgating at a Texas A&M football game or taking a meeting in the city’s burgeoning business sector, College Station has become an increasingly popular destination for visitors,” said Kate Ashton, brand senior vice president, TRYP by Wyndham. “With its urban flair, local charm and inimitable style, TRYP by Wyndham is a perfect fit for growing markets like College Station. The hotel complements recent openings in Xi’an and Dubai offering guests a gateway to authentic local experiences with a distinct culture they can’t get anywhere else.”



TRYP by Wyndham’s Newest Addition

Situated in the heart of College Station, named one of the country’s best college cities by Wallethub, the new TRYP by Wyndham hotel sits on the border of Texas A&M’s campus, putting visiting families, prospective students, sports fans, and academics in the center of the Aggie lifestyle.



Spacious contemporary guest rooms include 27 of the brand’s signature Family Rooms. With bunk beds for kids and larger, separate beds for adults, they serve as a home base for families to relax after attending local sporting events or visiting nearby attractions like the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the Texas World Speedway.



The onsite Gastropub offers breakfast each morning and locally inspired tapas-style dishes throughout the day and night – a hallmark of the TRYP by Wyndham brand and a nod to its Spanish roots. The hotel, owned by Texas-based Vine Hospitality LLC, also features free high-speed Wi-Fi, an intimate library accommodating up to 35 people for small meetings or private events, a pool, and a 24-hour fitness center.



TRYP by Wyndham hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points for every qualified hotel stay and can redeem for a free night at any of more than 8,300 hotels globally with just 15,000 points or any of more than 22,000 condos and homes for just 15,000 points per room per night. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.



About TRYP by Wyndham

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, TRYP by Wyndham® represents more than 110 hotels and 16,000 rooms across the world. The brand caters to business and leisure travelers in cosmopolitan cities including Madrid and Barcelona in Spain; Paris, France; Lisbon, Portugal; Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Brisbane, Australia and New York City, U.S. Powered by the city, the brand celebrates openly displaying passion for the cities in which its hotels are located. Reservations and information are available by visiting www.tryphotels.com.



About Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotel Group, hotel giant with an unmatched global presence, is one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN). Driving the democratisation of travel, Wyndham Hotel Group is elevating the experience of the everyday traveller, changing the game so every traveller – no matter how much they spend or how they like to travel – has an extraordinary experience. As both a leading hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, the company’s global portfolio consists of more than 8,300 hotels and over 708,500 rooms in 78 countries under the following brands: The Trademark Hotel Collection®, Dolce Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Grand®, Dazzler® Hotels, Esplendor® Boutique Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Garden® Hotels, TRYP by Wyndham®, Wingate by Wyndham®, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada®, Ramada Encore, Baymont Inn & Suites®, Days Inn®, Super 8®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge®, Knights Inn® and the recently acquired AmericInn®. Wyndham Rewards®, named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, offers more than 53 million members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at more than 30,000 hotels, condos and homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.