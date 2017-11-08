Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu Brings Bright Blu to Indonesia and Inspired Design to Bali

Just a 40-minute drive from Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport lies Uluwatu ­– a rural jewel in Bali’s Bukit peninsula’s crown. On this southwestern tip of the Island, Indonesia’s first Radisson Blu resort, Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu reinterprets Balinese style for the modern travelers. Set to welcome guests from January 2018, the brand’s 100% Satisfaction Guarantee is evident in every dimension of the resort’s unique character.

Bali’s best surfing beach is on the resort’s doorstep, and many more pristine shores and popular oceanside hangouts, such as Bali Collection in Nusa Dua, are within 25 minutes reach. The majestic, 11th-century Luhur Uluwatu Temple lies 6km to the west. A Cultural Park offering myriad Balinese experiences and a state-of-the-art 18-hole golf course designed by Ronald Fream, David Dale & Kevin Ramsey are also nearby, making Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu an ideal base for the surfer, golfer, cultural explorer or serenity seeker.

Guest accommodation comprizes 111 deluxe rooms in three categories, featuring private balconies on upper ﬂoors and private sundecks on lower ﬂoors, and 14 suites with stunning rooftop terraces giving guests views of the ocean, the pool orboth in full panorama.

The all day dining restaurant, Artichoke, provides guests with incredible food bursting with local and global flavors. And Radisson Blu’s signature restaurant concept, Filini makes its Asia Pacific debut at the resort. This authentic Italian eatery offers Meditteranean flavours in an informal setting. Three distinctly different bars complete the F&B offerings with tapas and cocktail pairings at Lookout, poolside quenchers at Choka and cleansing juices at Lucid Liquids ensuring all tastes are catered for.

SpaESC, a generous pool and a world-class fitness center ensure that wellness and fitness go hand-in-hand with relaxation. The Eureka! Kids Club keeps the youngest guests busy. Two high-specs meeting rooms, two event pavilions and outdoor garden venue host weddings, meetings, events and conferences. Everything is made possible by excellent facilities and the attentive, proactive Radisson Blu Yes I Can!℠ service ethos.

General Manager Björn-Henning Buth explains, “The incredible architecture is a true celebration of native craftsmanship. Tenganan Village is the reference for building methods and materials. The layout of guest rooms and social spaces also follows that of traditional Balinese homes, and the interior designers have taken their inspiration from the ornate patterning of Bali’s Lontar manuscripts”.

