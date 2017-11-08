BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Justin T. Miller Receives V. Judson Klein Award

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is proud to announce that National Wealth Strategist Justin T. Miller has been named the 2017 recipient of the prestigious V. Judson Klein Award from the State Bar of California Taxation Section. The award is presented on an annual basis to a California attorney in mid-career who exemplifies imaginative intellect, a true passion for the law, great personal integrity and legal professionalism. Miller accepted the award on November 2, 2017 at the Annual Meeting of the California Tax Bar and California Tax Policy Conference awards luncheon in Carlsbad, California.

Miller joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2011, and works collaboratively with other advisors to provide comprehensive wealth planning advice to clients and their families. In addition to his prominent position at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, he is an adjunct professor at Golden Gate University School of Law, a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation. Miller also is a sought-after speaker on tax, estate planning and family governance topics at leading conferences throughout the country.

“Justin is a huge asset to our team and a leader in family governance issues nationally,” said Pamela Lucina, executive director of Advice, Planning and Fiduciary Services for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. “We are thrilled that he has been recognized in this way; he is extremely deserving of the accolades.”

In addition to the V. Judson Klein award, Miller recently received the 2016-2017 Outstanding Conference Speaker Award from the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA) at the organization’s annual meeting in June of 2017. CalCPA is the largest statewide professional association of certified public accountants in the United States.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Miller was an attorney at a major law firm, where he advised high net worth clients regarding tax-efficient estate and business succession planning, trust law and management, and asset preservation. He earned a Master of Laws in taxation and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Berkeley. Miller also has served as an executive committee member of the State Bar of California Taxation Section, an executive committee member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Taxation Section, the chair of the Century City Bar Association Taxation Section, a member of the board of directors of the California Bar Foundation and the editor-in-chief of the California Tax Lawyer.

