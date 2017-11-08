BNP Paribas launches WeChat Pay in Europe

A ‘first’ in Europe, the WeChat Pay solution is being initially rolled out at the two Paris flagship stores owned by the Galeries Lafayette Group – Galeries Lafayette Haussmann and BHV MARAIS starting from 25th of September.

Every year, close to 7.4 million Chinese tourists visit Europe. With WeChat Pay, BNP Paribas is pursuing its policy of innovating so as to enable retail chains to offer their international clientele a more streamlined shopping experience. Used today by over 600 million Chinese consumers, the WeChat Pay mobile payment solution constitutes an additional powerful tool for retailers wishing to attract – and win the loyalty of – Chinese consumers travelling abroad.

Pierre Fersztand, Global Head of Cash Management at BNP Paribas, underlined: “We’re delighted to be working with the Galeries Lafayette Group to deploy the WeChat Pay solution. Once again, BNP Paribas is demonstrating its ability to innovate and to help our clients roll out their own innovations. We’re now offering the most comprehensive range of payment solutions on the market aimed at the Chinese customers of our retail sector clients.”

About BNP Paribas

