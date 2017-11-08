Delta, Aeromexico launch Seattle-Mexico City service

Delta Air Lines and its partner Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline, have launched nonstop service between Seattle and Mexico City.

A Delta hub, Seattle is home to firms such as Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft and Starbucks. This new route will connect these two cities enabling bilateral exchange to increase business and investment opportunities in both destinations.

Delta is the largest global carrier at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and has more than tripled flights and destinations in Seattle since 2012. Customers flying in from Mexico City can connect to different destinations beyond Seattle through Delta’s hub.

Aeromexico Chief Revenue Officer Anko van der Werff noted, “As the only airlines offering nonstop service to Mexico City from Seattle, we connect customers in North America to our main hub in Mexico and beyond, facilitating transborder exchange like never before.”

This new flight is part of the strategic plan between Delta and Aeromexico to provide service between their hubs while also transforming Mexico City into Latin America’s global hub.

The Seattle-Mexico City route is operated using Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 160 passenger seats, –16 in Class Premier - with the following schedules:

Seattle-Mexico City*

AM 495 10 p.m. 5:25 a.m. Daily

Mexico City-Seattle*

AM 494 4:05 p.m. 8:05 p.m. Daily

*Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice.