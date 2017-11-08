Emirates delivers unbeatable offers ahead of Oman’s National Day

On the occasion of Oman’s 47th National Day, Emirates is offering travellers in Oman a host of special promotions to some of its most popular destinations. The offers are valid for booking in Economy Class and Business Class until 18 Nov 2017, for outbound travel between 21st November 2017 and 31st March 2018.

The special fares in Economy Class start from as low as OMR 64 return to Dubai; OMR 104 return to Cairo; OMR 159 return to Bangkok; OMR 176 return to Manila and OMR 215 return to London. Along with these offers, Emirates Skywards members booking Economy Class can also enjoy earning Skywards Triple bonus miles on these select routes.

Emirates’ special companion offers for two to seven passengers in Business class start from OMR 530 return to Dubai, OMR 1,288 return to Amman, OMR 1,397 return to Bangkok and OMR return 1,842 to London.

During this promotional period, customers in Oman flying all classes can also enjoy special Emirates Holidays packages to make their trip even more exciting.

Emirates brings a range of unique products to passengers in all classes. This includes award-winning, freshly prepared cuisine, the extensive ice entertainment system with more than 2,500 channels of movies, TV programmes, games and audio books and a variety of Fly with Me toys for children to collect and enjoy.

Further information on this offer can be found by visiting www.emirates.com/om , travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office. Terms & conditions apply.

------

Our Media centre contains all of our business updates, including the latest press releases and articles and our contact details.

The Emirates story started in 1985 when we launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, we fly the world’s biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering our customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies.

We inspire travellers around the world with our growing network of destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine and world-class service. Find out more.