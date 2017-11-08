Hilton Barbados Resort Unveils Property And Service Upgrades

Hilton Barbados Resort today unveils a renovation campaign featuring completely revamped guestrooms and a newly announced butler program. Led by world-renowned design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the makeover includes all of the eight-story property’s 350 guest rooms and suites. Trained by the American Butler School - a division of White Glove Services LLC, the resort’s 24/7 butler service was conceptualized to be one of the most impressive butler programs in the region.

“The debut of our butler program and new room design allows us to offer guests an elevated experience, ensuring we remain the premier upscale resort on the island,” said George Stanfield, general manager, Hilton Barbados Resort. “The unique, relaxed approach to the design will provide our guests with a superior room product complete with innovative flourishes and abundant luxurious touch points.”

Hirsch Bedner Associates transformed the resort’s guest rooms into inviting, sleek and contemporary beach hideaways inspired by the island’s natural elements, with warm earth and Caribbean ocean tones. Rooms feature whitewashed and wood furnishings, organic driftwood accent décor, rugs with pops of vibrant colors and an oversized oceanic abstract painting. Executive rooms also boast windows above the bathtub providing direct views of the ocean. The rooms’ flooring is a blonde wood grain tile pattern leading into the corridors where the design reflects the texture of undulating sand. The new design also boasts technology upgrades, including charging stations at each bedside and desk.

As part of the property’s upgrades, Hilton Barbados Resort debuts a 24/7 butler program tailored to guests’ individual needs. Certified by the American Butler School - a division of White Glove Services LLC, the butlers selected for Hilton Barbados Resort’s program attended a training course detailing the five-diamond standards, expectations and procedures including management skills, housekeeping and fine dining. From orchestrating wedding proposals to organizing personalized trip itineraries, the butlers act as trusted personal assistants for business and leisure trips.

Prior to arriving, guests can request transportation from and to the airport, curate the ambiance in their room with aromatherapy and music, arrange tours and coordinate on-site activities. Known for providing personalized service for each guest, the highly certified butlers can also assist in booking dinner reservations, arranging dry cleaning and unpacking and packing luggage.

Situated on a tropical peninsula on Needham’s Point, Hilton Barbados Resort is surrounded by two white sand beaches and pristine blue waters. Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities and activities including a pristine infinity pool complex, 2,400-square-foot eforea spa, and fitness center with Precor ® equipment. The resort also features an on-site SCUBA diving center, three tennis courts, watersports and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space - the largest on the island.

Located at Needham’s Point St. Michael, BB 11000, the hotel is 20 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport and just five minutes from Bridgetown - the capital and largest city in Barbados. Guests can visit George Washington’s island summer house, Harrison’s Cave - the most popular attraction in Barbados and Fort Garrison - a 17th century historic landmark located at Hilton Barbados Resort part of the historic Barbados UNESCO heritage list.

Hilton Barbados Resort is also a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more information on Hilton Barbados Resort or reservations, please visit www.hiltonbarbadosresort.com or call 1-800-HILTONS. For more information on Hilton Hotels & Resorts, please visit news.hilton.com.

