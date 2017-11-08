Hallmark Names New Chief Information Officer, Announces Peter Opalka as Senior Vice President, Information Technology

Peter Opalka has joined Hallmark as senior vice president, information technology, serving as the company’s chief information officer. Opalka brings more than 21 years of experience in information technology leadership roles.

“Peter will provide vision and leadership for developing technology solutions that will help advance our retail, operational and business strategies,” said Dave Hall, president of Hallmark Cards, Inc. “His experience driving key cost initiatives on a global scale while delivering on business, consumer data and supply-chain initiatives will serve Hallmark well as we continue to grow our businesses.”

“I am excited to join such an iconic brand and bring my broad technology experience to Hallmark, a name and company that resonates so well with consumers,” said Opalka. “Technology is at the core of enabling growth, simplification and bringing new consumer experiences to life. I look forward to leading Hallmark’s information technology team, as we play our important part in helping the company create a more emotionally connected world.”

In this role, Opalka will be responsible for implementing a strategy to elevate Hallmark’s focus on providing a quality experience for our consumers, retail customers and internal business partners.

Opalka previously served as vice president–global infrastructure and IT service delivery with Unilever, and prior to that as vice president-business application services. Prior to Unilever, he served seven years in progressive IT management and leadership roles with Marriott International, Inc. and has also held several customer advisory board positions with IBM, CISCO and HPE.