Fall Maintenance Tips for a Healthy Indoor Environment at Home or in the Office

While many people appreciate cool fall temperatures to enjoy outdoor activities, this is also an ideal time to inspect and perform some basic preventive maintenance on a home or business before the arrival of winter. Performing some of these tasks now can help to ensure a safe, healthy and comfortable indoor environment for all building occupants.

Preparing a residential or commercial property for the much colder weather that is just around the corner could also help prevent costly repairs and increase a home or building’s energy efficiency. Equally important, some of these tasks may help prevent indoor environmental issues associated with mold and moisture, particulates, carbon monoxide, and other health and safety concerns.

Recommendations for the fall season include the following:

Remove leaves and obstructions from gutters and downspouts to prevent ice dams and ensure that water is draining away from the building.

Check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide sensors and replace the batteries.

Change HVAC filters and consider having the furnace checked by a qualified professional. Also inspect air ducts for any buildup of dust and debris.

Properties with chimneys should have them inspected each year and cleaned if necessary.

Check the siding for any damage or areas that moisture could enter.

Inspect the roof and be sure any skylights are properly sealed.

Check windows for drafts and be sure they are properly sealed, replace any worn weather stripping.

Install insulation to exposed pipes.

In regions with freezing weather, don’t forget to shut off and drain any exterior sprinkler systems when the time is right. Also check outdoor faucets for leaks.

Trim trees that could cause damage to the property due to broken limbs.

Clean and cover outdoor air conditioning components.

When cold weather arrives and the property is sealed, consider having it checked for the presence of radon.

"Proactive actions now can mean the difference between a healthy indoor environment and potential exposure concerns during the cold winter months when homes and buildings are sealed up tight," said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL has also sponsored a video with fall maintenance tips for a healthy home that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/wXZDExRMIr0.

To learn more about indoor air quality (IAQ) or other environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

