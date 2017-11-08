Baton Rouge General Adds POC Advisor from Wolters Kluwer to Reduce Sepsis

“Using advanced technology is key to preserving and restoring health,” said Bennett Cheramie, Vice President of Information Technology at Baton Rouge General. “By making our front-line team members aware of patients with sepsis, POC Advisor will help us treat sepsis in its earliest stages.”

POC Advisor delivers accurate, real-time sepsis alerts and advice to clinicians at the point of care. The platform aggregates and normalizes patient data from disparate clinical systems and automatically analyzes the information using hundreds of rules that account for possible comorbidities and medication abnormalities, maximizing accuracy and preventing alert fatigue. POC Advisor has demonstrated unrivaled sensitivity (95%) and specificity (82%) of alerts as documented in a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA). The study also found that it reduced sepsis mortality by 50% and related 30-day readmissions by 30%, while also lowering lengths of stay. Today, it is the only sepsis solution scientifically proven to improve outcomes.

“Baton Rouge General has a national reputation for clinical excellence and has consistently been at the forefront of patient care,” said Sean Benson, Vice President and General Manager of Specialized Surveillance at Wolters Kluwer Health. “Wolters Kluwer is honoured that POC Advisor has been chosen to support the hospital in its ongoing provision of exceptional care.”

Rated by CareChex in the top 2 percent of hospitals nationwide for overall medical care this year, Baton Rouge General has 588 licensed beds between two campuses, offering care from neonatal intensive care to hospice. In addition to multiple patient safety awards from Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades, Baton Rouge was named a 2017 “Most Wired” hospital by Hospitals & Health Networks. POC Advisor was chosen for its robust surveillance capabilities that exceeded those of its current electronic health record (EHR) system.

For more information on POC Advisor, visit www.pocadvisor.com

About Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Baton Rouge General Medical Center is the area’s first community hospital with 588 licensed beds between two campuses. Baton Rouge General opened its doors in 1900, and has provided the Greater Baton Rouge community with high-quality healthcare for generations. An accredited teaching hospital since 1991, Baton Rouge General offers other medical education programs, including a School of Nursing, School of Radiologic Technology, Family Medicine Residency Program, Internal Medicine Residency Program, and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and the organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/