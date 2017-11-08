Thomson Reuters Announces Finalists of the Fourth Annual Tax Technology Awards

Thomson Reuters has announced the finalists of the fourth annual Taxologist Awards, a program that recognizes exceptional tax departments and professionals who have added significant value to their organizations with the use of tax technology. The term Taxologist recognizes a tax professional that excels in the use of technology to maximize tax function effectiveness.

“As we witnessed the increasing global tax regulations and compliance requirements, we saw the growing need for tax and technology skills to come together to help organizations effectively manage the complexity,” said Joe Harpaz, managing director for the corporate segment of the Tax & Accounting business of Thomson Reuters and a member of the judging panel. “The Taxologist Awards recognize those efforts and are especially timely given the pending U.S. tax reform legislation and the corresponding changes facing businesses and their tax departments.”

Winners of the Taxologist Awards will be announced at SYNERGY 2017 — a conference for users of Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE tax technology and Thomson Reuters Checkpoint — on November 13, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

The 2017 Taxologist Awards recognize tax technology innovators in four categories. Here are the finalists:

Taxologist of the Year – Corporate Tax Department and Individual Contributor

Jackie Prochut, Senior State Tax Analyst – Harris Corporation

Marina Zivik, Vice President and Chief Tax Officer – Trinseo

Jodi Jones, Director of Tax Accounting and Compliance and Elsa Jacobs, Senior Manager of Tax Accounting – Asurion

Fiona Gibson, Tax Systems Lead – John Wiley & Sons

Terri Milstead, Second VP, Corporate Accounting and Tax – Protective Life Corporation

Jed Bodger, Senior Director of Tax – Sierra Nevada

Deanna Williams, Manager of International Tax – FedEx Express International

Michael Brake, Senior Tax Analyst and Bart Van Calster, International Tax Analyst – Eastman Chemical Company

Anne Jackson, Domestic Tax Director – NIDEC Americas Holding Corporation

Taxologist of the Year – Certified Implementer

Joe Habak, Senior Manager, Tax Transformation – KPMG

Kirsten Light, Senior Manager – EY

Travis Frevert, Tax Manager – Deloitte

Taxologist of the Year – Trust Tax Management

Frank Lochinger, Vice President – The Northern Trust Company

Carolyn Bracey, Wealth Fiduciary Tax Officer – Branch Banking & Trust Company

Rick Floraday, Senior Manager – KPMG

New Customer of the Year

Joseph Cobb, Tax Compliance Manager – Synchrony Financial

Clint Dobson, Tax Manager – Qorvo

Bonnie Galvan, Director , Global Taxes – Albany International

To learn more information about the Taxologist Awards, visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/synergy/corporations/awards/.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.