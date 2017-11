IOC Announces Golden Rings Awards Winners

Awards were presented across six categories: Best Olympic Sports Production; Best Olympic Feature; Best Athlete Profile; Best On-Air Promotion; Best Olympic Digital Service; and Best Olympic Programme.

IOC President Thomas Bach, who presented the award for “The Best Olympic Programme”, said: “Half the world’s population followed the Olympic Games Rio 2016, and there was more television and more digital coverage than ever before. This clearly demonstrates the continuing global appeal of the Olympic Games. Thanks to the broadcasters that we are honouring tonight with the Golden Rings Awards, the iconic Olympic moments and the athletes’ achievements will live on forever in our collective memory.”

CATEGORY 1 – The Best Olympic Sports Production

GOLD - Beach Volleyball - Producer: Geoff Johnson. Directors: Greg Breakell, Gary Milkis

SILVER - Cycling Road Race - Producer: Chris Jensen. Director: Philippe Lombaerts

BRONZE - Sailing - Producer: Henry Mok. Directors: Denis Harvey, Leon Sefton

CATEGORY 2 – The Best Olympic Feature - Presented by Marisol Casado and Danka Bartekova

GOLD - NBC Olympics - “The Most Beautiful Things” - XXXI Olympiad Opening Film

Producers: Jim Bell, Mark Levy, Joe Gesue, Jack Felling, Phil Parrish, Matthew Allen

SILVER - China Central Television - A Sequel of Love

Producers: Zhang Wi, Bi Ran, Luo GangDirectors: Yang Shuo, Sun Yan, Meng Fanhao, Lu WeiI, Zhang Hu, Li Jingliang, Cui Jia.

BRONZE - TV Globo - Esporte Espetacular

Producer: IVY JANNIBELLI. Directors: ROSANE ARAUJO; RENATO RIBEIRO

CATEGORY 3 – The Best Athlete Profile - Presented by Yang Yang and Kirsty Coventry

GOLD - NBC Olympics - Wayde van Niekerk

Producers: Jim Bell, Mark Levy, Joe Gesue, Jack Felling. Director: Tom Davidson, Ryan Yeager

SILVER - TV Globo - Izaquias Queiroz

Producers: Victor Pozella, Mariana Monteiro, André Modesto, Janir Silva, Gustavo Serra, Rubian Natanael, André Amaral, Ari Junior, Lucas Munhoz Reporter: Pedro Bassan

BRONZE - RTBF Radio Télévision de la Communauté Française de Belgique, Portrait of Nafi Thiam, Athletics, Heptathlon

Producer: Mathieu Istace. Cameraman: Cedric Hamiet. Editor: Billy Moens

CATEGORY 4 – The Best On-Air Promotion – Presented by Gianni Merlo

GOLD - BBC Sport - Rio 2016 The Olympic Games – The Greatest Show On Earth

Producers: Ryan Goodwin Smith (Passion) / Keeley Pratt (Y&R). Directors: Derek Picken & Niklas Rissler (againstallodds) – Passion Pictures

SILVER - NBC Olympics - Rio 2016 Olympic Promotional Campaign

Directors: John Miller, Jennifer Storms, Joseph Lee, Jeremy Quayhack, Justin Greenlee, Joseph Uliano, Nicholas Dobrowolski. Producers: Alexis Coble, Charles Jensen, Nate Robinson

BRONZE - Bulgarian National TV - Olympic Dream – Tereza Marinova Triple Jump Olympic Champion, Olympic Games Sydney 2000

Producer: Metodi Mantchenko. Director: Georgi Panayotov Tornev

CATEGORY 5 – The Best Olympic Digital Service – Presented by Patrick Baumann and Mikaela Cojuangco-Jaworski

GOLD - NBC Olympics - The Games of the XXXI Olympiad on NBC

Producers: Rick Cordella, Eric Black. Director: David Gabel

SILVER - ZDF-German TV - Rio 2016 – 3D perspective

Producers: Anke Scholten, Christian Hoffrichter. Director: Studio 71, Ansgar Pohle

BRONZE - SporTV/Globosat - App SporTV Rio 2016

CATEGORY 6 – The Best Olympic Programme - Presented by IOC President Thomas Bach

GOLD - SporTV/Globosat - É Campeão (Champions) - SporTV

SILVER - TV Globo - Globo Esporte

Producers: Ary Cunha, Camila Nogueira, Edmundo Goulart, Rafael Pirrho, Bruno Torres, Fernando Gimenes, Otto Conde, Sergio Neves, Vinicius Iannuzzi Director: Ricardo Jacomo

BRONZE - BBC Sport - Olympics 2016 - Review of the Games

Producer: Alastair Mcintyre. Director: Sally Richardson

The Golden Rings Awards is a prestigious international competition organised by the IOC to promote and award excellence in the broadcasting of the Olympic Games.

The winners were selected by an international jury headed by IOC Member Anant Singh, who is a leading professional in the film and media industries, and a member of the IOC’s Olympic Channel Commission.

The awards ceremony took place in Lausanne, where the IOC is currently hosting a series of IOC Commission meetings.

