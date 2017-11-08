IOC Announces Golden Rings Awards Winners
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) this evening announced the winners of the Golden Rings Awards for the best broadcast coverage of the Olympic Games Rio 2016.
Awards were presented across six categories: Best Olympic Sports Production; Best Olympic Feature; Best Athlete Profile; Best On-Air Promotion; Best Olympic Digital Service; and Best Olympic Programme.
IOC President Thomas Bach, who presented the award for “The Best Olympic Programme”, said: “Half the world’s population followed the Olympic Games Rio 2016, and there was more television and more digital coverage than ever before. This clearly demonstrates the continuing global appeal of the Olympic Games. Thanks to the broadcasters that we are honouring tonight with the Golden Rings Awards, the iconic Olympic moments and the athletes’ achievements will live on forever in our collective memory.”
CATEGORY 1 – The Best Olympic Sports Production
GOLD - Beach Volleyball - Producer: Geoff Johnson. Directors: Greg Breakell, Gary Milkis
SILVER - Cycling Road Race - Producer: Chris Jensen. Director: Philippe Lombaerts
BRONZE - Sailing - Producer: Henry Mok. Directors: Denis Harvey, Leon Sefton
CATEGORY 1 – The Best Olympic Sports Production - Golden Rings Award Winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVE7CqoOhmM
CATEGORY 2 – The Best Olympic Feature - Presented by Marisol Casado and Danka Bartekova
GOLD - NBC Olympics - “The Most Beautiful Things” - XXXI Olympiad Opening Film
Producers: Jim Bell, Mark Levy, Joe Gesue, Jack Felling, Phil Parrish, Matthew Allen
SILVER - China Central Television - A Sequel of Love
Producers: Zhang Wi, Bi Ran, Luo GangDirectors: Yang Shuo, Sun Yan, Meng Fanhao, Lu WeiI, Zhang Hu, Li Jingliang, Cui Jia.
BRONZE - TV Globo - Esporte Espetacular
Producer: IVY JANNIBELLI. Directors: ROSANE ARAUJO; RENATO RIBEIRO
CATEGORY 2 – The Best Olympic Feature - Golden Rings Award Winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kghh1wEBDGM
CATEGORY 3 – The Best Athlete Profile - Presented by Yang Yang and Kirsty Coventry
GOLD - NBC Olympics - Wayde van Niekerk
Producers: Jim Bell, Mark Levy, Joe Gesue, Jack Felling. Director: Tom Davidson, Ryan Yeager
SILVER - TV Globo - Izaquias Queiroz
Producers: Victor Pozella, Mariana Monteiro, André Modesto, Janir Silva, Gustavo Serra, Rubian Natanael, André Amaral, Ari Junior, Lucas Munhoz Reporter: Pedro Bassan
BRONZE - RTBF Radio Télévision de la Communauté Française de Belgique, Portrait of Nafi Thiam, Athletics, Heptathlon
Producer: Mathieu Istace. Cameraman: Cedric Hamiet. Editor: Billy Moens
CATEGORY 3 – The Best Athlete Profile - Golden Rings Award Winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmUC2V7Ss-I
CATEGORY 4 – The Best On-Air Promotion – Presented by Gianni Merlo
GOLD - BBC Sport - Rio 2016 The Olympic Games – The Greatest Show On Earth
Producers: Ryan Goodwin Smith (Passion) / Keeley Pratt (Y&R). Directors: Derek Picken & Niklas Rissler (againstallodds) – Passion Pictures
SILVER - NBC Olympics - Rio 2016 Olympic Promotional Campaign
Directors: John Miller, Jennifer Storms, Joseph Lee, Jeremy Quayhack, Justin Greenlee, Joseph Uliano, Nicholas Dobrowolski. Producers: Alexis Coble, Charles Jensen, Nate Robinson
BRONZE - Bulgarian National TV - Olympic Dream – Tereza Marinova Triple Jump Olympic Champion, Olympic Games Sydney 2000
Producer: Metodi Mantchenko. Director: Georgi Panayotov Tornev
CATEGORY 4 – The Best On-Air Promotion - Golden Rings Award Winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuj-6woiZJY
CATEGORY 5 – The Best Olympic Digital Service – Presented by Patrick Baumann and Mikaela Cojuangco-Jaworski
GOLD - NBC Olympics - The Games of the XXXI Olympiad on NBC
Producers: Rick Cordella, Eric Black. Director: David Gabel
SILVER - ZDF-German TV - Rio 2016 – 3D perspective
Producers: Anke Scholten, Christian Hoffrichter. Director: Studio 71, Ansgar Pohle
BRONZE - SporTV/Globosat - App SporTV Rio 2016
CATEGORY 5 – The Best Olympic Digital Service - Golden Rings Award Winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJEz4OiaQX4
CATEGORY 6 – The Best Olympic Programme - Presented by IOC President Thomas Bach
GOLD - SporTV/Globosat - É Campeão (Champions) - SporTV
SILVER - TV Globo - Globo Esporte
Producers: Ary Cunha, Camila Nogueira, Edmundo Goulart, Rafael Pirrho, Bruno Torres, Fernando Gimenes, Otto Conde, Sergio Neves, Vinicius Iannuzzi Director: Ricardo Jacomo
BRONZE - BBC Sport - Olympics 2016 - Review of the Games
Producer: Alastair Mcintyre. Director: Sally Richardson
The Golden Rings Awards is a prestigious international competition organised by the IOC to promote and award excellence in the broadcasting of the Olympic Games.
The winners were selected by an international jury headed by IOC Member Anant Singh, who is a leading professional in the film and media industries, and a member of the IOC’s Olympic Channel Commission.
The awards ceremony took place in Lausanne, where the IOC is currently hosting a series of IOC Commission meetings.
CATEGORY 6 – The Best Olympic Programme - Golden Rings Award Winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsVoKtuiU_8
