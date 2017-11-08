Liar Liar Pants On Fire! New lie detecting ‘Hot Pants’ will combat Britain’s lying epidemic as it’s revealed 90% of Brits guilty of fibbing

Britain has been caught in the midst of a ‘lying epidemic’, as new research reveals that 90 per cent of the nation admits to telling untruths.

Almost half the population (41 per cent) confesses to telling up to ten lies a week, with a staggering 40 per cent of liars not feeling any remorse for telling porkies.

The research, carried out by streaming service NOW TV to mark the launch of Sick Note, a new dark comedy starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost about a lie that spirals out of control, also revealed who Brits are most likely to lie to. Loved ones bear the brunt, with romantic partners (21 per cent) and family members (21 per cent) topping the list, followed by work colleagues (15 per cent) and potential or current employers (7 per cent).

To combat the lying epidemic that faces Britain today, NOW TV has created the first ever lie detecting pants, which warm up when the wearer fibs. These ‘Hot Pants’, the latest development in wearable tech, contain ground-breaking lie-detecting technology that tracks the wearers heart rate, body temperature and skin moisture levels to reveal if they’re telling the truth.

If the technology detects a lie is being told, the ‘Hot Pants’ built in heat pads warm up and alert the wearer, making them squirm as temperatures reach up to 47 degrees. The information is also transmitted to a downloadable app, which means that suspicious loved ones, friends and family can confirm their suspicions that they are being told porkie pies.

The Hot Pants are going to come into their own in the evening, as the research also found that the majority of lies are told after work, with ‘peak fibbing’ time identified as between 7pm and 8pm, when over a quarter (26 per cent) tell post work porkies.

When it comes to why Brits lie so frequently, the ‘Social Sickie’ is on the rise, with almost half (42 per cent) fibbing to get out of social activities, including family events (25 per cent) and dates (14 per cent). In fact, 16 per cent admit they’ve pulled a ‘Social Sickie’ to duck out of plans and binge watch their favourite TV series. This may explain why 54 per cent of Brits say they lie to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.

Other common mistruths include fibbing about our diets (24 per cent), spending habits (13 per cent) and lateness (12 per cent).

Getting away with telling fibs is somewhat of a badge of honour, 26 per cent of Brits proudly identify themselves as ‘good liars’, and almost one in ten go so far to deem themselves ‘brilliant liars’.

Paul Sweeney, Director of Sales & Marketing, NOW TV says: "They say honesty is the best policy, yet our research has revealed that we are a nation that loves to lie, much like Sick Note's Daniel Glass. Inspired by the saying 'liar, liar, pants on fire', we've created the ultimate lie detector - a pair of pants which heat up when the wearer tells a fib. We hope these Hot Pants will make fibbers think twice before telling porkies, we know we certainly will!"

