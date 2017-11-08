$400 GTD Veterans Day Freeze-out Satellites Begin Thursday at Intertops & Juicy Stakes

On Veteran’s Day, America honor veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. The two most popular online poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes, have added a special tournament to their schedule on November 10th. The Veterans Day $400 GTD 6-Max Freeze-out Tournament will be held the day before Veterans Day so it doesn’t conflict with celebrations and ceremonies. Players can buy-in directly or win their way to the $400 GTD poker tournament by winning one of three satellite tournaments held earlier in the day.



Veterans Day $400 GTD 6-Max Freeze-out

November 10, 6:30pm EST

(Australia: Nov 11, 10:30am AET / Nov 11, 00:30am CET)

5,000 starting chips, 10min blinds, late registration 90 minutes

Buy-in: $4+$0.40 or ticket



Veterans Day Freeze-out Qualifiers

The top three players in each of these satellite tournaments will each win a ticket to the $400 GTD tournament:

November 9th at 6:15pm EST (Australia: Nov 10, 10:15am AET / Nov 10, 6:15pm CET)

November 10th at 2:15am EST (Australia: Nov 10, 6:15pm AET / Nov 1, 8:15am CET)

November 10th at 9:15am EST (Australia: Nov 11, 1:15am AET / Nov 1, 3:15pm CET)



Players from anywhere in the world can register for these tournaments under the Tournaments tab in the poker rooms.



Intertops and Juicy Stakes are also giving players a chance to win their way to the AU$1,000,000 Aussie Millions. Online satellites for the opening event next January continue until the Final this Sunday.



In addition to their busy poker rooms both Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes also offer a selection of casino games.



