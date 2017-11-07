Felony, Illegal Drugs, and Business Conspiracy in Crime and Suspense Novel

While working as a lawyer for more than forty years, Kenneth L. Funderburk is well aware of the ins and outs of many criminal cases. He uses this knowledge in writing The Fish House Gang.



The story revolves around Randall Moss, who dreams of the perfect crime. He is known for being a felon; however, this changes after he works with a Mexican drug cartel in assassinating a wealthy businessman, Thomas Reed. After killing Reed and his wife and getting away with the money, Randall Moss is soon pursued by authorities—the crime was recorded by a security camera.



One Amazon customer says, “Funderburk paints intimate portraits of the characters, including what certain members believe are secret. . . . This novel leaves the reader waiting on the edge.”



The Fish House Gang is suitable for young adults and thriller aficionados. To learn more about Kenneth L. Funderburk and his work, you may visit www.kennethfunderburkauthor.com.





The Fish House Gang

Written by Kenneth L. Funderburk

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Kenneth L. Funderburk has a bachelor of arts degree from Samford University and obtained his law degree from the University of Alabama. He practiced law for more than forty years in Alabama and is affiliated with the Alabama State Bar, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. He is currently doing private practice at Funderburk and Lane and working as a county attorney in Russell County, Alabama.