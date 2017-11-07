How to Solve the Climate Crisis

To address one of humankind’s most pressing issues, Raymond Empereur, a retired public health and nonprofit executive, wrote the book Global Warming and Climate Change as an introduction to climate change and the current state of the world’s climate.



Empereur put together an up-to-date primer on climate change with detailed information, written in a way that laypeople can understand. It offers knowledge on the causes of climate change and real solutions that may minimize the dire effects of climate change.



According to the Climate Science Special Report just released by the government, up to 97% of climate scientists agree that climate change is real. This book aims to raise awareness on this issue because the author believes that it is not too late to save the planet. Everyone must be aware and contribute to the solution.



“Policy options to address climate change include carbon taxing, the Clean Power Plan of 2015, cap and trade, policies to exploit technology, and policies on forestry and land use—all of which are covered in the book and were considered in the 2015 Paris Agreement,” says Empereur.





Global Warming and Climate Change

Written by Raymond Empereur

About the Author

Raymond Empereur, BA, MPA, was an executive director and public health administrator for six local public health departments in northern Illinois and a nonprofit director of a health planning and policy agency based in Rockford, Illinois. He currently teaches part-time for the masters of public health program at Benedictine University and consults in grant writing and nonprofit management for Rockford University.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.rempereurbooks.com.