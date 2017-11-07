Pastor Ralph Mosgrove’s Reflections on Gratitude Makes a Good Film

It has been years since moviegoers last saw a movie like “Pay It Forward” starring Haley Joel Osment, Helen Hunt, and Kevin Spacey, which revolved around the theme of gratitude and kindness. If movie producers think it is time for another movie about gratitude, being thankful, and making a difference in people’s lives, they should read Ralph Mosgrove’s “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” for inspiration in making the script.



In this enlightening book, the author, who is a Navy veteran and preacher, invites his readers to ponder on the question: “Is saying ‘thank you’ enough?” and then offers suggestions on how they could express their gratitude other than just saying the words. Actions, not just words, would do much to promote the character, especially in people whose lives would be touched by the response they get.



“Part of going beyond is imparting grace and kindness to persons you thank, making them glad they took the time to be gracious. They are inspired to do it again, and you encourage it by your ‘Thank you,’” said the author.



“Saying Thanks and Beyond” expounds on the Christian concept of gratitude and in some ways serves as a sermon to a generation that does not attach importance to gratitude. The author hopes his readers would take the effort to express it in ways that will invite meaningful exchanges between people.



“’Thank you’ is often an idle response to someone’s concern or desire to help,” said the author. “There is a way to offer a response that shows your appreciation for kind deeds, exceeding what others would expect.



“It is never enough to just say ‘Thank you.’ Look around, find a way to enter into what’s beyond, and see what benefits you gain.”



The thoughtful reflections of the authors in his book will be best demonstrated through a film, which should be shown in theaters on the appropriate day, say Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. The atmosphere of such occasions should drive readers to not only count their blessings but also consider how they could become more grateful towards others.



Ralph Mosgrove’s “Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?” has been displayed at international book exhibits. Copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Saying-Thanks-Beyond-Ralph-Mosgrove/dp/1480843520) and Archway (https://www.archwaypublishing.com/bookstore/bookdetail.aspx?bookid=SKU-001112875).



Saying Thanks and Beyond: Is Saying Thank You Enough?

Written by Ralph Mosgrove

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date: March 30, 2017

Paperback price: $9.97



About the Author

Ralph Mosgrove, widowed in 2015, is a retired Navy Veteran, Pastor and Educator. Employed in human relations, counseling and a musician, he is a father and grandfather. Ralph lives in St. Petersburg, FL. This is his debut book.