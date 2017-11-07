Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Recognizing Exposure Risks to Airborne Carcinogens

This year, the American Cancer Society estimates that over 150,000 deaths will be attributed to lung cancer in the United States alone. This is more deaths than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. To help build awareness of lung cancer and efforts to prevent new cases, November has been designated as Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society reports that most lung cancers can be prevented because many cases are related to smoking, exposure to radon or other environmental factors. Smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke are believed to be the primary cause of lung cancer. The second leading cause of lung cancer is radon, originating from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil and rock, which can enter homes and buildings. People can also be exposed to substances and chemical compounds at work that could increase their chances of developing lung cancer. There are many known workplace carcinogens that may be present in dusts or fumes, including, but by no means limited to asbestos, arsenic, diesel exhaust, and some forms of silica and chromium.

“Recognizing hazards that may be in the air people are exposed to in their homes, schools or work environments is an important first step in preventing new cases of lung cancer,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL, we encourage people to learn more during Lung Cancer Awareness Month and to have their indoor air quality tested if they think they are being exposed to potential hazards. To help in these efforts, EMSL provides a complete array of testing services and sampling supplies for air quality contaminants. We even offer real-time air monitoring equipment and a full line of respirators and other personal protective equipment.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. has also sponsored an educational video about lung cancer and airborne contaminants that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/6hmV3x3yryE.

To learn more about air quality, industrial hygiene and environmental testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char and ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage and consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances.