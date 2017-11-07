Xerox’s Global Imaging Systems Acquires Office Technology Dealer G-Five; Expands Reach in Carolinas

Global Imaging Systems (GIS), A Xerox Company, has acquired G-Five, Inc., a Carolinas-based multi-brand solutions dealer that provides office equipment and print services in North and South Carolina. The acquisition of G-Five, GIS’ third office technology dealer purchase in 2017, is the latest example of how Xerox is expanding its indirect sales channel with a focus on multi-brand dealers.

G-Five serves large metropolitan areas in the Carolinas such as Greenville and Charlotte, offering strong growth potential in the $20 billion multi-brand reseller space. These locations will become satellite sales offices to Carolina Office Systems, a GIS company covering Raleigh, Greensboro, Columbia and Charleston.

“The addition of G-Five expands Xerox’s footprint into new markets in the Carolinas, providing access to new customers and revenue streams,” said Michael Pietrunti, senior vice president, acquisitions, GIS. “The combination of Xerox technology and services in the hands of a very dynamic team of G-Five employees will deliver many new customer engagement opportunities.”

G-Five president Gary Gerack said, “We’re confident that GIS is the best decision for G-Five’s long-time customers as Xerox has always shown a commitment to small and mid-size businesses like ours.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

