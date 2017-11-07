Lita Dirks & Co.’s Director, Interior Design, Dionne Koehler, and Marketing Coordinator, Olivia Young, Judge NAHB’s Best of 55+ Housing Awards

Judges representing Lita Dirks & Co. for The National Association of Home Builders Best of 55+ Housing Awards listed from top to bottom: Dionne Koehler and Olivia Young.

Dionne Koehler and Olivia Young from Lita Dirks & Co., a nationally recognized interior design and model merchandising company, were recently honored with the opportunity to judge the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Best of 55+ Housing Awards.

Concentrating on submissions related to innovative interior design and functioning floor plans, Koehler, a first-time national judge, had the opportunity to review exciting trends and features in active adult product.

“The underlying interior design trend of the submissions was a neutral palette, but highlighted in a way that wasn’t bland or boring,” describes Keohler. “Neutrals on furniture and finishes created a warm, elegant environment paired with an open floor plan that seemed to consistently adorn the boomer buyer products.”

Young, focusing on marketing materials and campaigns for communities and builders, saw a trend towards clear and crisp strategies. Strong graphics with quality (not quantity) content highlighted the lifestyle of an active and vibrant Boomer buyer.

“I am truly honored to be involved in the recognition of these outstanding industry professionals and companies across the country,” states Young (also a first-time national judge). “This was a significant opportunity for me to focus on the reasoning and motivation behind the marketing efforts of 55+ focused builders and communities.”

The Best of the 55+ Housing Awards are the homebuilding industry’s only national awards program Awards honoring excellence in building, design, lifestyle and marketing of housing that appeals to the active adult buyer. Winners will be announced at the 2018 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, FL, taking place January 9-11, 2018.

Lita Dirks & Co., a respected interior design and model merchandising company, has brought clients superior and cost-effective designs for more than 20 years. Located in Greenwood Village, Co, it’s highly qualified team has designed model homes, clubhouses and sales and designer centers throughout the country. More information on the company can be found at www.litadirks.com.

