The Perfect Crime: A Conjoined Twins Murder Case

A fast-paced murder-and-mystery novel which will take readers into a bizarre legal case, David Random’s third book, Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity, follows the veteran detective Joe Antonelli as he tries to find the right answers of a singular to a unique murder case involving conjoined twins.



David Random again shows his wit and vivid imagination and attention to detail in his latest book. In Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity, the author presents a unique an unprecedented murder case. The seemingly straightforward case takes a bizarre turn when it turns out the murderer and the eyewitness are brothers who are literally joined in their hipsat the hip. Will the detective find the right answerjustice be served, or will an innocent brother be punished because of the sins of his murderer brother?



For Clarion Review, Amanda Adams states, “Connected is a wholly absorbing and spellbinding mystery from the start.” While Kirkus Reviews writes that the book is “a winning twin spin that combines an ethical conundrum with a police procedural.”



David Random was interviewed by America Tonight, which aired on October 2, 2017, about his latest book.





Connected: A Case of Unique Proximity

Written by David Random

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $31.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



David Random is a retired art director and creative director of differentof Boston- and New York-based advertising agencies in Boston and Chicago. He holds a degree in fine arts from The Massachusetts College of Art. Using his decades of experience in the ad industry, he wrote and published his humorous books Defying Gravity and Other Short Stories from a Long Career in Advertising and Gullible’s Travels. , a collection of humorous short stories of his impressionable youth. He lives in PortsmouthRollinsford, New Hampshire, and spends his time writing books and creating steampunk rocket ships.



More information about the author and his works is available at www.davidrandombooks.com.

