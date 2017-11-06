BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Shannon Kennedy Awarded OC500

BNY Mellon Wealth Mangement has announced today that President of U.S. Markets, Southwest, Shannon Kennedy has been honored as an OC500 award recipient. The OC500 is a book that highlights the most influential business people and opinion shapers in the Orange County community.

“Shannon is the true example of a leader,” said Thomas Dicker, president of U.S. markets. “She has an ongoing list of impactful initiatives such as serving on multiple boards, roundtables and philanthropic funds. There is no one more deserving of this award than Shannon, we are proud of everything she has and will continue to accomplish,” concluded Dicker.

In Shannon’s years of experience in the financial services, she has been named to Crain’s Chicago Magazine’s “40 under 40” and was nominated as a top 25 Wealth Manager from Private Asset Management. In 2016, she was named as one of Modern Luxury’s Dynamic Women of Orange County.

“Over the past 30 years, I have been dedicated to being a positive influence in my community and industry,” said Kennedy. “I am excited to be honored amongst such a distinguished group of leaders in Orange County.”

The OCBJ directory will be distributed to subscribers on November 19.

About BNY Mellon Wealth Management

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2016 it was named by Family Wealth Report as the top U.S. Private Bank and rated the Top Private Bank for Family Offices by Professional Wealth Management magazine. Barron’s ranked it the 10th largest U.S. wealth manager in 2017. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $231 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2017, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of Sept. 30, 2017, BNY Mellon had $32.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com.