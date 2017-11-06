The Beverly Hilton and Hilton Anaheim Launch Winter Warmerland Promotions

Just in time for the holidays, The Beverly Hilton and Hilton Anaheim have announced the launch of Winter Warmerland, a destination promotion showcasing the sunny side of So Cal winters. These promotions offer amenity and value-rich packages in two of the region’s most exciting and iconic settings - Beverly Hills and Anaheim, home of Disneyland® Resort. Travelers from across the country can escape the cold and enjoy the best of these renowned cities with destination-specific package offers available beginning November 1, 2017.

The Beverly Hilton’s Winter Warmerland package offers visitors a memorable way to spend time in the glittering heart of Beverly Hills, while experiencing the best that Los Angeles has to offer. Guests can enjoy daily poolside breakfast at the hotel’s famed Aqua Star Pool, pamper themselves at the Aqua Star BABOR Beauty Spa, indulge in a delicious meal at CIRCA 55 or be whisked away by the luxury house car to enjoy a shopping spree on Rodeo Drive. Guests can get into the holiday spirit with special seasonal menus and festive cocktails while admiring the festive décor by celebrity decorating company Dr. Christmas. Starting at just $295 per night, the package includes:

Complimentary in-room welcome amenity and champagne

Daily breakfast served either en-suite or poolside

Chauffeured transportation around Beverly Hills in luxury house car

20 percent off spa treatments

Guests booking Hilton Anaheim’s Winter Warmerland package can get into the holiday spirit at the decked-out hotel and enjoy the perfect warm weather winter getaway. The convenient location makes it easy to spend the day at the “Happiest Place on Earth” with the purchase of Disneyland® Resort tickets at the convenient Disney desk. Back at the hotel, guests can enjoy the festive holiday traditions, including ornately decorated pine trees for Eli Home’s Christmas Tree Lane, a charity which helps combat child abuse and family violence, the holidays in Southern California-themed gingerbread display, special holiday fireworks viewings, holiday cookie and ornament decorating, breakfast with “Surfing Santa” and poolside holiday movie classics. Starting at just $139 per night, the package includes:

Complimentary health club passes for two adults

Daily breakfast buffet for two adults and two children

Double queen guest room accommodations for up to four guests

Complimentary Wi-Fi

The Winter Warmerland offers will go on sale the first week of November 2017, for stays through March 2018. For more information and to book, please visit [landing page].

About The Beverly Hilton

Opened in 1955 by distinguished hotelier Conrad Hilton, The Beverly Hilton, a Forbes Four-Star hotel, is owned by the Los Angeles-based, Oasis West Realty, LLC and managed by Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT). Nestled at the crossroads of the iconic Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, the hotel combines the excitement and entertainment of Hollywood with the prestige of Beverly Hills. The 569-room hotel features 101 suites including nine private luxury suites within The Penthouse Collection. With more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and open-air event space, The Beverly Hilton boasts the most technologically advanced meeting space of its kind in the country. The hotel’s renowned International Ballroom plays host to glamorous annual events including the Golden Globe Awards Show, Oscar Nominee Luncheon, Pre-GRAMMYs Gala, and the Milken Institute’s Global Conference. The legendary Aqua Star Pool is Beverly Hills’ largest pool and is the setting for numerous recognizable photo shoots. The adjoining Aqua Star BABOR Beauty Spa offers red carpet-ready treatments from BABOR Beauty in a secluded setting. Circa 55 restaurant entices guests with locally-sourced cuisine in a stylish setting overlooking the pool. For more information, please visit www.beverlyhilton.com

