Cisco, Siemens and VMware Running Live Digital Businesses on SAP HANA Platform, as Customer Growth Accelerates

The power of SAP HANA has helped these companies transition to the digital enterprise using business-critical applications that combine automated reporting with transactional and advanced analytical processing, while simplifying IT landscapes for centralized, real-time business operations. There are currently more than 18,000 SAP HANA customers.

Cisco Boosts Sales Through Predictive Analytics

With large amounts of sales data distributed across multiple systems, regions and global business units, Cisco’s sheer scale posed a big challenge of creating a centralized data analytics solution for its sales representatives. By integrating the in-database machine learning and predictive analytics model development capabilities of SAP HANA with its own sales pipeline management tools, Cisco transformed its global sales process. The combined solution uses predictive analytics models for in-depth account analysis to identify the most successful sales techniques, promising sales opportunities and appropriate product recommendations for customers.

“We are using the power of SAP HANA to go well beyond basic sales account diagnostics or history,” said Ted Tsortos, Cisco’s director of Worldwide Sales Strategy and Planning. “Our salespeople can now use vast amounts of real-time data to optimize their sales pipelines at the start of each sales cycle, steering them away from relying on ‘gut feel’ about which of their hundreds of opportunities are most viable. We are using the power of SAP HANA to dynamically evolve our sales strategy, better manage our most strategic global accounts and drive execution to meet or exceed our aggressive growth targets.”

Siemens’ New Digital Core Is Ripe for Enterprise Innovation

As one of the largest industrial manufacturing companies in the world, Siemens has an IT landscape comprised of 53 SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems from multiple divisions and regions around the world. It needed to move all 53 systems onto the same version to create a more unified ERP platform to improve company-wide operations and support digital innovation. Once the migrations were complete on SAP HANA, Siemens immediately achieved significant return on investment and productivity gains for more than 160,000 SAP users.

“We knew we had to unify our core global IT systems to improve business operations today while setting the stage for digital innovation moving forward,” said Andreas de la Camp, head of Line Europe for Siemens Center of Expertise SAP ERP for Divisions. “We didn’t anticipate the big productivity gains in our critical business functions, including order processing, production planning, project management and overall customer service. A stock overview report that used to take one hour is now done in one minute, and stock calculations that used to take 90 minutes are down to three minutes. This is all due to the powerful in-memory data management capabilities of SAP HANA.”

VMware Empowers Businesses with Trusted Cloud Solutions

As a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, VMware provides reliable, high-performance cloud infrastructure solutions that empower organizations to improve business agility by modernizing data centers. VMware uses SAP HANA to simplify IT infrastructure and to centralize seven legacy data warehouses and 15 terabytes of data into one 6 terabyte database. With SAP HANA smart data integration and SAP HANA smart data access for data integration and query federation, VMware business users can more easily implement highly scalable, virtual data solutions that promote the spirit of innovation. By slashing data provisioning time from one day to just 15 minutes, VMware has dramatically improved customer service.

“VMware cloud solutions are significant to many of our customers, of all sizes,” said Lalit Sudan, VMware’s director of the Enterprise Architecture Group. “By combining our solutions with the in-memory computing power of SAP HANA, we can provision thousands of new IT environments for our customers, per year, on the fly. With transaction and analytical processing on one platform, we can centrally monitor and manage the health of our infrastructure in real time, which slashes time to insight for decision-makers and enables our customers to thrive.”

Continuous Innovation for SAP HANA

SAP recently released phase 5 of the SAP HANA tailored data center integration, a delivery model that reduces hardware costs with modified sizing and extended support for Intel-based servers. The latest releases of SAP HANA 2 deliver new innovations and continuous enhancements, including read-enabled secondary systems and additional workload management for optimizing workloads. They also provide expanded multitenancy and tooling capabilities for improved operational efficiency. SAP HANA 2 allows users to leverage existing skillsets by supporting bring-your-own-language and runtime, as well as Cypher query language support for improved graph functionality. Companies also can implement advanced analytics with dynamic data masking, a new native document store, machine learning enhancements leveraging streaming data, and TensorFlow, an open source library for machine intelligence.

