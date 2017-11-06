Mariana Agathoklis named communications vice president at Verizon

Mariana Agathoklis has been named vice president of corporate communications at Verizon Communications Inc. She will lead strategy and implementation of external communications and be a key part of the leadership team on issues and initiatives affecting the company.

She reports to Jim Gerace, Verizon chief communications officer, effective today.

Agathoklis was most recently vice president of communications at MTV, where she led a New York/LA-based communications team whose work spanned MTV’s series, specials and initiatives across its linear, digital, mobile and social media platforms, including the “MTV Video Music Awards,” MTV’s Emmy-Award winning public affairs campaigns and MTV News.

She was also responsible for corporate/brand communications efforts involving senior MTV leadership and MTV’s industry-leading research division. Previously, Agathoklis worked on the award-winning and best-selling Rock Band™ video game franchise for MTV Games.

A graduate of Boston University’s College of Communication and mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, Agathoklis joined MTV in 2005 from PR agency Porter Novelli. She will be based at the Verizon Center in Basking Ridge, NJ.