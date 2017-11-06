CP disappointed but not deterred by TCRC-T&E ratification results; focused on next steps

Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP) (NYSE:CP) is disappointed with the results of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference – Train & Engine (TCRC-T&E) ratification vote, which saw a majority of those who voted choosing not to approve the proposed one-year renewal of the existing collective agreement.

“We look forward to working with the union membership to better understand this result and to discuss next steps,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “While disappointed, I have been clear that we are focused on improving our relationship with our T&E employees and that commitment remains unchanged.”

CP has had a successful 2017 with its unions, negotiating a number of long-term agreements ahead of expiry. These agreements centered on a common vision that was in the best interests of the entire CP family, our customers and our shareholders. The one-year proposal to the TCRC-T&E was an early offer and consistent with that approach.

CP is meeting with the union leadership today to discuss the results of the vote and next steps leading to the renewal of the collective agreement.

“We remain optimistic that we can come to a mutually beneficial agreement with the TCRC–T&E – an agreement that meets the needs of our Canadian conductors and engineers as well as our customers and shareholders,” Creel said.

TCRC-T&E represents approximately 3,000 Canadian conductors and engineers at CP.

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to eight major ports, including Vancouver and Montreal, providing North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR