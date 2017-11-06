JBHT Hosts Traveling Memorial Honoring Fallen Arkansans at Corporate Office Along Interstate 49

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, is hosting the Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial from Nov. 5-12 outside its corporate offices in Lowell.

The memorial includes a 3x5-foot American flag and short biography for each of the 141 Arkansas service members that have died while serving since September 11, 2001. It is open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to walk among the flags and read about the lives of the fallen.

“At J.B. Hunt and across the nation, November is a time to honor and celebrate our veterans,” said Eric Airola, co-chair of J.B. Hunt’s Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG). “It’s a privilege to share their stories, and J.B. Hunt is proud to do its part in supporting those who have served our country.”

Arkansas Run for the Fallen, the nonprofit responsible for the traveling memorial, works to memorialize fallen Arkansas service members and provide support to their families. In addition to the traveling memorial, the non-profit organizes an annual run that includes one mile for each Arkansan who has died while serving on active duty since September 11, 2001. The 7th Annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen is scheduled for March 16-18, 2018. The organization and J.B. Hunt are both contributors to Wreaths Across America, an annual nationwide effort to place a wreath on every veteran headstone during the holiday season.

To learn more about Arkansas Run for the Fallen, visit their website: http://arkansasrunforthefallen.org/

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.