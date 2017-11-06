Barnes & Noble and Maker Media Partner to Bring Third Annual Mini Maker Faire® to Stores November 11 and 12

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced the third annual Mini Maker Faire in partnership with Maker Media, the creators of Make: Magazine, at select Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, November 11-12 from noon to 4 p.m. local time. Barnes & Noble’s third annual Mini Maker Faire provides the tools, inspiration and hands-on experiences for Makers of all types – be it tech enthusiasts, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science club members, authors, artists, students, entrepreneurs or crafters. Customers should visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator to find a participating store near them.

“Barnes & Noble is committed to tech literacy, and our Mini Maker Faire is the perfect showcase for featuring the newest products and latest technologies,” said Kathleen Campisano, Vice President, Specialty, at Barnes & Noble. “Customers look forward to participating in hands-on experiences and hearing from Makers who are experts in so many different fields. We want to once again take Mini Maker Faire attendees on a journey from idea generation and prototyping to building, making and sharing – there’s something for everyone.”

The 2017 Mini Maker Faire will feature several events, including:

Meet the Makers

Attendees will hear from leaders and top brands about the latest trends in designing, building, creating and making in the Meet the Makers sessions. As a brand committed to storytelling, Barnes & Noble has opened their doors to allow Makers to share their own stories with aspiring Makers in their local communities.

Make Workspace

Customers will experience live-action demonstrations of the latest technologies used in virtual reality, designing, robotics, coding, programming, and much more in the Make Workspace. This year’s demonstrations include:

Ozobot Evo Robot

3Doodler Create 3D Printing Pen

Utopia 360 WiFi Camera

Kano Pixel Kit

Wonder Workshop – Cue the Robot

Roli Lightpad Block

Kamigami Robot

Blackboard by Boogie Board

Lomography Lomo’Instant Camera

Customers should contact their local Barnes & Noble store for more details on what products being demonstrated will be available for purchase.

Make & Collaborate

Make & Collaborate is the hands-on portion of the Mini Maker Faire that allows children and adults to work directly with the products, becoming fully immersed in a true Maker Faire environment. Attendees can let their imaginations soar and take steps toward becoming a Maker by learning through creating and constructing with a vast array of materials suited to make anything possible. Products available for Making include:

Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs

Be Amazing Frozen Science Kit

Sarabella’s Thinking Cap

My Intent Jewelry Making Kit

LEGO®; Brackitz; Magformers; Squigz; Strawbees

Customers should contact their local Barnes & Noble store for more details on what products will be available for purchase.

For more information on Barnes & Noble’s Mini Maker Faire, customers can visit the Store Locator or the online Mini Maker Faire site.