Lung Cancer Awareness Month in Puerto Rico and Identifying Airborne Carcinogens

Lung Cancer Awareness Month takes place each year during November. The designation is meant to raise awareness of this deadly disease that takes the lives of so many residents of Puerto Rica each year.



As of 2014, the most recent year that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lung cancer figures, more than 215,000 people nationwide were diagnosed with lung cancer. That same year, over 155,000 people died from the condition.



Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer with the CDC reporting that people who smoke cigarettes are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer or die from lung cancer than people who do not smoke. Aside from tobacco smoke, there are many other environmental pollutants that can also increase a person’s risk of developing the disease. The Surgeon General has reported that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and health experts recommend people have their homes tested. Asbestos, which was used in many building materials in both residential and commercial properties, is another cause of lung cancer, asbestosis and mesothelioma. Exposure to various pollutants, industrial chemicals and substances, such as crystalline silica particles or diesel exhaust, may also increase a person’s risk of developing lung cancer.



“Sadly, many people do not know they have developed lung cancer until the late stages of the disease,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Lung Cancer Awareness Month is an important reminder that we need to be aware of exposure risks that could cause lung cancer or other respiratory diseases. In Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean, Zimmetry Environmental provides air quality testing and industrial hygiene services to identify and mitigate respirable hazards in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional environments.”



