For loads beyond belief

Italian manufacturer Cometto’s modular self-propelled electronic trailers handle some of the world’s heaviest loads, including space launchers and wind power towers. Modules with up to six axle lines, each line with a carrying capacity of 70 tonnes, can be joined together for the toughest assignments.

Cometto, a part of the Faymonville Group, has now selected Scania’s 9- and 13-litre engines for their demanding applications. “Our trailers must be sufficiently low in height to allow them to pass beneath a load bearing structure for lifting,” explains Technical Director Fabrizio Lippi, Cometto. “These Scania engines meets Cometto’s need for medium and large modular vehicles. For special vehicles designed for specific applications, Cometto is seeking an opportunity to install even more powerful propulsion units, power that only the Scania V8 can generate.”