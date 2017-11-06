TomTom Offers Developers Free and Easy Access to Their Online APIs

TomTom (TOM2), a leading global provider of maps and traffic data, announced their completely revamped developer portal. Updates include enhancements to its product offerings and a pricing model geared towards small and medium sized businesses to easily integrate TomTom’s Online APIs into their applications.

TomTom’s APIs and SDKs are already being used by a large array of enterprises and startups for artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) applications such as fleet management, vehicle tracking and logistics. Access to any of TomTom’s online APIs, together with full documentation, daily free allowances of 2,500 transactions, and easy sign-up is available at TomTom Maps APIs Developer Portal.

“High-quality and comprehensive location data is a critical foundation for building the next generation of IoT applications and smart cities innovation,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director of BU Licensing at TomTom. “The increased demand for location aware technology and applications across industries will provide an environment for developers to easily access our online APIs and help optimize their applications with our location technologies.”

TomTom’s Online APIs pricing model supports start-ups and allows businesses to grow at their own pace with access to all APIs in every package. “We have crafted our product offerings and pricing with the start-up developer in mind. Developers can evaluate, develop, and commercially deploy their products for free,” states Gregory De Jans, Head of Developer Relations at TomTom. Even when businesses have brought their products to market, TomTom provides thousands of free transactions, keeping the barrier of entry low. “We want to work alongside developers and help every developer be as successful as possible.”

The LBS Platform and Developer Portal can be accessed via developer.tomtommaps.com. For further information visit www.tomtommaps.com.