KODACHROME Magazine embraces analog culture with stories of art, craft and culture

Kodak is lending an iconic product name to a new magazine designed to tell the story of the analog renaissance and to showcase the place of craft and analog technologies in contemporary culture. KODACHROME magazine highlights the worlds of cinematography, photography, vinyl records, publishing and more, telling a broad mix of stories inspired by the craft revival – while also considering the harmonious balance with digital technologies like 3D printing and CGI.

Written with the help of the Stranger Collective, a UK-based content creation agency, KODACHROME puts a unique spotlight on subjects like concert posters, matchbook art and, of course, the medium of film. Printed with Kodak technology, the quarterly magazine is a colorful, artistic love letter to all things analog.

Joshua Coon, Director of Content Marketing and Campaign Activation for Eastman Kodak, says the analog revival is alive and well, and KODACHROME is the perfect place to tell its stories.

“When we first announced KODACHROME Magazine, there was an immediate excitement and enthusiasm,” he says. “Our first run sold out in just two days. This reflects what Kodak means to the creative community, and how the brand continues to resonate with people across the world.”

“For more than a century, Kodak has helped make it possible for artists and creators to realize their visions through color and light,” says Helen Gilchrist, partner at Stranger Collective. “Using this as a jumping off point to explore stories across a vast reach of creative disciplines worldwide is a dream brief for us.” Fellow partner Clare Howdle adds: “KODACHROME is a hands-on experience, full of rich photography, illustration and typography – something you’ll want to keep and read again. And it looks great on a coffee table"

KODACHROME issue two is available right now in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany at www.kodak.com/go/kodachrome. A limited number of the rereleased issue one is still available.

About Kodak

