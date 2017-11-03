Author Carolyn Linn Shows Spiritual Response to Husband’s Mental Illness

The story of Carolyn Linn should inspire couples of faith and help hardened hearts love again, for her marriage – to a schizophrenic husband – is built on faith. Her gripping memoir “Loving a Beautiful Mind: Schizophrenia and an Amazing God” (Xulon Press, 2017) tells of her faith in God and love for her husband emboldened by mental illness.



The tragedy could not have come at a worse time. Her husband, an academically brilliant mind, was unexpectedly diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was preparing for an academic career. The demands of mental illness interrupted their family life, yet the adversities they faced only drove them closer to God, who proved Himself to them as a healer and deliverer.



Prayers were answered and the author’s sacrificial love paid off when her husband, stabilized on medication, was able to teach college level for more than two decades. An amazing God has worked in the author’s heart. The depression and discouragement she felt became a distant memory but provided her valuable insights that she now shares in her memoir.



I can do all this through him who gives me strength. (Philippians 4:13)



Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. (1 Corinthians 13:4-7)



About the Author

Author Carolyn Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book Heaven is Amazing! She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.