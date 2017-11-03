Memoir by Carolyn Linn Tells of Love and Faith amid Schizophrenia

What could a debilitating and unforgiving mental illness like schizophrenia do to a wife? In the case of author Carolyn Linn, it made her love her husband more and turn to God more often. In her gripping memoir “Loving A Beautiful Mind” (Xulon Press, 2017), readers get a glimpse of the author’s resolve, which mental illness failed to diminish.



“Loving A Beautiful Mind” tells of the author’s marriage to a husband of forty years, who was diagnosed with the mental condition just when he was preparing for a career in academia. It was a tragic blow to the couple, both people of faith, in an era where medical and social assistance for families dealing with mental illness was non-existent. They could only put their hope and trust in a living and powerful God who never disappointed them.



The memoir does not tell a story of how mental illness had ruined a happy marriage and one man’s promising career. Rather, it portrays the author’s sacrificial love; it demonstrates the author embracing her vocation as a wife and living her faith as a Christian woman. The book is all about the author’s enduring love and resilient faith, both emboldened by mental illness.



“Loving A Beautiful Mind” is available at Xulon Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.



Loving a Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn T. Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 12, 2017

Paperback price: $22.27



About the Author

Author Carolyn Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book Heaven is Amazing! She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.