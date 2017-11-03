Retired Scientist Philip Emma Pens Mind-Twisting Detective Thriller

Retired IBM chief scientist Philip Emma adds novel writing to his resume. Taking a break from writing articles about patents and claims, he tries his hand at fiction. Just months ago, he published “Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder (And Solves Adler’s Problem)” (Xlibris, 2017).



“Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder (And Solves Adler’s Problem)” is a no-nonsense detective thriller/police procedural about a scientist and part-time detective, Mickey Maux (pronounced ‘mouse’) who stumbles upon a puzzling murder scene at the back of the supermarket. Common sense should have told him to call the cops right away, but being eccentric and curious, he investigates the scene. However, when the cops arrive, they find a slightly different murder scene than the one Mickey had found: similar in almost all aspects but with a different victim.



Mickey wonders how the murder scene ended up with a different victim, a scenario that leads the cops to suspect him, but he does not trust them either. Despite that, he helps them crack the puzzling case but not before his friends and neighbors get involved. Mickey will lead the other characters – and the readers – through multiple twists and turns.



The thriller will boggle the minds of readers with numerous logic and mental challenges while also captivating them with humor and romance. The novel merits a movie or TV adaptation.





Mickey Maux Muddles a Murder (And Solves Adler’s Problem)

Written by Philip Emma

Published by Xlibris

Published date: May 31, 2017

Paperback price: $17.93



About the Author



Dr. Philip Emma has a PhD in Electrical Engineering, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He recently retired as Chief Scientist from IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. He holds over 200 patents, and has written parts of four books on technology, as well as over 300 articles. He has taught at several universities, and is a well-known lecturer in the area of Computer Architecture. He is currently working as an expert witness for patent litigation, and is a well-known columnist on the topic of patents and claims. As a youth, he worked as a sous-chef in several restaurants, and he also does work in the coffee and espresso-machine businesses.

