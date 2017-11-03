“Pride Paves Way for the Global Acceptance of Falsehood,” Says Christian Writer

When it comes to dealing with life’s questions, Christian writer Marcus Hurst urges everyone to “maintain an open mind to the truth.” However, he sees a problem with people who, due to their pride and self-confidence, consider their own opinion to be of higher value than the truth. In his book “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life” (Toplink Publishing, 2017), Hurst explains how pride has led certain people to invent lies and embrace falsehood.



For Hurst, to embrace the truth is to stand “on the ground of humility.” There are many explanations to life’s tough questions, which make it difficult for people to determine the truth. Proud people attempt to explain away every fact they do not want to face, thus leaving behind “a very distorted image of life and its values.” One such distortion is the theory of evolution, which people believe “because it was what people wanted to hear… because they had a passionate craving for the freedom to do as they please.”



The theory of evolution “does not include the evolution of an instinctive moral code”, says the author in chapter 4 (‘The Global Acceptance of a Lie’) of “The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle.” There is no moral code to observe when believing in the theory, which not only causes people to lose their respect for the truth but also reduces humans to the same moral level as that of animals.



“The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle” is Hurst’s response to society’s growing lack of belief in supernatural authorities and rejection of moral obligations. The author reminds his readers that truth stands, whether they believe or not and urges them to keep an open mind or else we get “stuck in a ditch far from the truth.” “Everybody makes mistakes,” the author says, “but it takes a strength of character to admit them and pursue the correct alternative.”



The Box Top to Life’s Puzzle: Explanations for the Mystery of Life

Written by Marcus Hurst

Published by Toplink Publishing

Published date: May 16, 2017

Paperback price: $7.99



About the Author

Marcus Hurst was born in 1992, and was raised in the Buffalo Valley, in Pennsylvania, where his family operated a dairy farm. At the age of nineteen, Hurst taught sixth and seventh grade in a rural private school. He later served a few winter terms as a mentor, at Red Rock Refuge (a home for troubled teenage boys,) between working at a local bicycle shop. Besides authoring numerous articles and writing projects, Hurst also enjoys singing and writing music. Despite his young age, his mere eight-grade education, and his inner feeling of worthlessness, Hurst supplies powerful answers to questions that challenge our world. He says: “Nothing is as secure as confidently standing on the solid ground of reality, and nothing is as repulsive as struggling through the swamp of falsehoods and air.” It was his love for his fellowmen and his desire to help them find answers to some of their biggest questions that motivated Marcus, as a teenager and later a young adult, to dedicate his spare time to writing this work.