Alstom to deliver 3 more trains to Östgötatrafiken

The Coradia Nordic train delivered to Östgötatrafiken consists of four cars, is 74 meters long in total, and has a capacity for up to 510 passengers. The train will run at a maximum speed of 160 km/h. The Coradia family is characterized by modularity, safety and performance, more than 97% of of the train is recyclable.

Alstom is currently delivering an addiditonal 30 trains to Skånetrafiken and these new units for Östgötatrafiken will be an add-on to that production line notably regarding the car body shell production.

”I am very proud that our trains are to the full satisfaction of our customer, and that Östgötatrafiken now chose to increase their fleet of Coradia Nordics, co-producing with Skänetrafiken,” says Björn Asplund, Managing Director for Alstom in Sweden.

Since 2002, 280 regional Coradia EMU [1] single deck trains have been sold in the Nordic region. In total, more than 3,000 regional trains have been sold in Europe, and they are currently running in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

[1] Electric Multiple Unit