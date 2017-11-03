Country Inns & Suites Shows Growth In Oregon With A Hotel Opening In Prineville

Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM, a leading upper midscale hotel brand, today announced the opening of Country Inn & Suites By Carlson, Prineville, OR. The hotel, located at 1773 Northeast 3rd Street, is surrounded by scenic state parks and natural wonders such as the Painted Hills.

“We are excited to continue growing our brand in the West with the addition of this hotel,” said Aly El-Bassuni, senior vice president, Franchise Operations, Americas, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. “The hotel staff is focused on delivering our signature Be Our Guest service philosophy by providing a warm and welcoming environment, which makes guests feel at home.”

The hotel offers 63 guest rooms and suites, including pet friendly rooms. Guests have access to an indoor pool, business center, free Wi-Fi and the brand’s signature and complimentary, hot Be Our Guest breakfast served daily on classic dining ware. The hotel can also serve as a venue for meetings and special events. The 744 square foot flexible meeting space can accommodate up to 50 people.

“We are excited to share our passion for hospitality by opening our doors under the Country Inns & Suites brand,” said Rohit Sharma, the hotel’s owner. “Our hotel’s beautiful location and exceptional service will provide a memorable experience for our guests.”

Country Inns & Suites offers caring, consistent and comfortable hospitality delivered with a touch of home. The distinctive product and service innovations, such as the Be Our Guest employee training program have generated tremendous employee engagement scores and high guest satisfaction. For reservations and more information, visit www.countryinns.com

About Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM

Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM is a leading upper midscale hotel brand with over 480 hotels in the United States, Canada, India and Latin America. The brand’s Be Our Guest service philosophy encourages employees to serve guests with the same kind and caring spirit given to friends when they are being hosted at home.Signature brand amenities include free high-speed Internet, complimentary hot breakfast served on classic dining ware, fitness centers, a Read It & Return Lending LibrarySM and business centers.

Country Inns & Suites By Carlson is a part of Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which also includes Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza® and Park Inn® by Radisson. For reservations and more information visit, www.countryinns.com.