New Civics Education Resource from Scholastic Launches to Spur Timely Classroom Discussions

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children’s publishing, education and media company, today announced the launch of We the People, a new online resource focused on civics education and media literacy for students in grades 4–10. Powered by the award-winning content from Scholastic Classroom Magazines including Scholastic News®, Junior Scholastic® and The New York Times UPFRONT®, the free resource is designed to support making civics a vibrant and frequent topic of discussion in classrooms nationwide.

Visit the We the People website at: http://wethepeople.scholastic.com.

“Since our founding, Scholastic Classroom Magazines have helped students understand the contemporary world and their role in it,” said Hugh Roome, President, Scholastic Consumer and Professional Publishing. “Students must learn how our democracy works. They must understand their future role as voters, their duty to participate as active citizens and be critical consumers of the news. We the People provides teachers with exciting, instructional support to deeply engage students in civics.”

The free We the People online resource includes: