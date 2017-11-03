New Civics Education Resource from Scholastic Launches to Spur Timely Classroom Discussions
We the People Free Online Resource Helps Students in Grades 4 to 10 Learn the Basics of Civics and Media Literacy
Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children’s publishing, education and media company, today announced the launch of We the People, a new online resource focused on civics education and media literacy for students in grades 4–10. Powered by the award-winning content from Scholastic Classroom Magazines including Scholastic News®, Junior Scholastic® and The New York Times UPFRONT®, the free resource is designed to support making civics a vibrant and frequent topic of discussion in classrooms nationwide.
Visit the We the People website at: http://wethepeople.scholastic.com.
“Since our founding, Scholastic Classroom Magazines have helped students understand the contemporary world and their role in it,” said Hugh Roome, President, Scholastic Consumer and Professional Publishing. “Students must learn how our democracy works. They must understand their future role as voters, their duty to participate as active citizens and be critical consumers of the news. We the People provides teachers with exciting, instructional support to deeply engage students in civics.”
The free We the People online resource includes:
- Separate editions for grades 4–6 and 7–10, ensuring students and teachers can take advantage of age-appropriate content
- Civics articles explaining how government works and the role of voting in a democracy
- Media literacy articles that teach students how to spot fake news and find credible sources
- Inspiring current events stories about everyday kids involved in their government
- Digital support tools embedded in articles, such as videos and pop-up vocabulary words
- Bonus articles from Scholastic GO!TM digital encyclopedias
- Ready-made quizzes about citizenship
